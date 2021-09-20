5 Times Kate Middleton got hats off for her ‘Royal’ collection of headgears

The Duchess of Cambridge very well knows that a royal look is incomplete without her fascinating designer hats. From brunches, tea parties to royal meetings and events, Kate Middleton relies on her collection of fascinators and fedoras to look picture perfect. It’s no brainer that the royal families have talented milliners from Rachel Trevor-Morgan to Philip Treacy to create their politically fashionable accessories that are being feverishly documented over decades. Women wearing minimalist and timeless aesthetic hats are part of the royal protocol sticking to an etiquette rule that dates back to the 1950s. Here are 5 of the best hat moments of Kate that will entice you to make hats a part of your luxe looks.

For Commonwealth Day 2020, Kate Middleton painted her look head to toe red wearing a deep-red coat by Catherine Walker and velvety wine red heels. Her matching ruby-coloured hat featured three scarlet roses and burgundy-coloured velvet leaves. Hats are the accessory that differentiates the royals from the masses and is very much a part of British culture. Her hat bore in-depth meaning as the florals on it are the national flower of England and roses signify peace and a long reign.

During the annual Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to honour the fallen veterans in a monochromatic teal look. Her statement teal hat added oomph to her bespoke teal coat dress by Catherine Walker & Co. Her gorgeous teal fascinator by milliner Rosie Olivia came in an almond-shaped design and bore curled pheasant feather trim. It indeed was the attention-grabbing accessory of her whole royal look.

Kate Middleton looked stunning in pink for Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018. For the royals,there are rules to what kinds of hats you can choose with which outfits and Kate nailed it with her fuchsia pink fascinator by Philip Treacy that featured a net overlay extended to cover her face. It also bore floral details that matched well with her Alexander McQueen dress.

To celebrate the queen's official birthday, Kate wore a summery pale yellow Alexander McQueen dress and teamed it with a broad-brimmed matching hat by her favourite milliner Philip Treacy. Her dramatic hat featured large blooms under the tilted brim that totally upped the classiness of her luxe look.

Her all-black look at the annual Remembrance Day ceremony last year was elevated to the next level with a Philip Treacy tilted hat featuring stand-out sculpted ribbon details. It gelled well with her custom Alexander McQueen coat that bore the customary red poppy pin. Pearl drop earrings and subtle glam makeup rounded off her stunning avatar.

