5 Times Katrina Kaif added sparkle to our lives in shimmery outfits

has managed to make her place in this industry and how! Her impeccable fashion sense and ability to carry herself with grace and charisma is what we envy most about her. The diva has nailed shimmery outfits several times and we have shortlisted some of our favourite looks by the beautiful leading lady.

Katrina Kaif stepped out in a high-shine mini dress by Ashish Gupta for an upscale event. The silver dress was decked in mirrors, beads and sequins all over. It featured strappy shoulders and a plunging neckline that added an extra touch of boldness to the look. Katrina sealed the look with diamond earrings encrusted with red stone and silver strappy heels.

Count on Katrina Kaif to make any outfit look sensual and classy. Donned in a beaded black pantsuit with sequins and studs, Katrina gave a bold and magnifying look. Layered over a black lace-trimmed bralette, the outfit looked like a dream come true for every aspiring fashionista. Katrina kept it simple with minimal jewellery and a natural makeup look.

Katrina looks stunning in each outfit that she dons and there is no debate about that. She looked sizzling hot in a red gown by Julien Macdonald. The gorgeous backless gown was heavily embellished throughout and bore full sleeves along with padded shoulders and a deep, plunging V-neckline. The back showed enough skin and was filled with strappy details. It fit her like a dream and accentuated her curves in all the right places. She simply opted for diamond earrings and black strappy heels.

Katrina had us all floored as she was seen posing in a camouflaged short dress by Manish Malhotra. The dress was decked in sequins all over and had golden chained tassels spread across. The dress had an oversized silhouette with bell-like sleeves. Kat opted for two cuffs on both her wrists and long tassel earrings that really added the oomph factor.

Is there anything Katrina Kaif does not look good in? The Tiger 3 actress managed to bring the jogger trend into her formal wear with shimmer textured jogger pants and a heavy floral shirt. The pants perfectly matched the quirk of the shirt and gave a charismatic look. The sparkle on the pants added a touch of boldness to the overall look.

