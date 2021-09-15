5 Times Katrina Kaif gave us major boss lady vibes in a daunting pantsuit

has managed to make her place in this industry and how! Her impeccable fashion sense and ability to carry herself with grace and charisma is what we envy most about her. The diva has nailed pantsuits several times and we have shortlisted some of our favourite looks by the beautiful leading lady.

Count on Katrina Kaif to make any outfit look sensual and classy. Donned in a beaded black pantsuit with sequins and studs, Katrina gave a bold and magnifying look. Layered over a black lace-trimmed bralette, the outfit looked like a dream come true for every aspiring fashionista. Katrina kept it simple with minimal jewellery and a natural makeup look.

Kat looked like the eye candy of town as she stepped out in a striped pantsuit in classic colours. The white two piece ensemble was decked in thin, vertical black stripes and featured a blazer paired with matching wide-legged pants. The blazer was layered over a simple V-neck black bodice that added definition to the look. She accessorised the outfit with classic white sneakers and gold hoops.

Kaif looked smoking more than ever before as she chose a marsala wine coloured pantsuit by designer Nikhil Thampi. The blazer jacket featured back detailing that showed us enough of her bare back. She switched things up by opting for a corset-like piece underneath it that conched her in all the right places. The deep V-neck of the corset top was accompanied by layers of thin necklaces. Matching wide-legged pants completed the look.

Count on Katrina Kaif to blow our minds with the simplest yet most awestrucking looks. Dolled up in a blue satin pantsuit, Katrina looked like a Greek Goddess. The formal style pantsuit featured a long jacket layered over a matching jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. She accessorised the stunning look with gold hoop earrings and a multi-layered necklace. The diva further amplified her look with a pair of classy black pumps.

Katrina is known for her comfort and fuss-free dressing and for her ability to still always be one of the best-dressed ladies at events. The diva made heads turn yet again with a denim pantsuit. It featured a blazer with a deep V-neckline, buttons on the front and buttons on the side of the sleeves, paired with matching wide-legged pants. The actress maintained the simplicity by ditching the jewellery and simply pairing it with black strappy heels.

Which pantsuit look by Katrina Kaif is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

