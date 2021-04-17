5 Times Katrina Kaif looked like an absolute Goddess in satin outfits

Katrina Kaif never fails to impress us with her unprecedented style and here we have the times she rocked the satin look.

When we think of effortless style and bold charisma, the only name that comes to our head is style queen, . She has always been bold with her choices in outfit and yet has alway managed to bring out an exceptional femininity in each attire that she flaunts. From everyday casuals to red carpet gowns, Katrina’s mesmerising beauty and sense of style always manages to make a strong statement. We have spotted the diva donning satin outfits quite often and it is no surprise that she looks phenomenal in each one of them. Here are 5 of our favourite satin outfits that the actress absolutely nailed.

For a dinner date, Katrina was seen wearing a strappy satin top with a pair of denim shorts. The outfit made for just the perfect summer wear and looked breezy and comfy. She opted for classic blue denim shorts teamed with a muted golden hued satin top. The Zero actress paired her look with clear strappy heels and neutral makeup.

Katrina looked absolutely stunning and yet managed to keep it casual with this cobalt blue satin midi dress. The satin dress featured a belt detail across the bodice. The actress kept it absolutely casual and subtle by combining the sleeveless dress with a pair of nude strappy sandals. She went for a natural makeup look and ditched any kind of accessories.

Katrina never fails to keep it classy and sophisticated. Adorned in a bright red luxurious thigh-high slit satin wrap-style dress, Katrina looked like eye candy. The full-sleeve dress featured a plunging neckline and was cinched at her waist with a satin thread. The actress boldly flaunted her toned legs and made us all want to hit the gym right away! She paired the look with shimmery silver strappy stilettos and ruby earrings.

Count on Katrina Kaif to blow our minds with the simplest yet most awes trucking looks. Dolled up in a blue satin pantsuit, Katrina looked like a Greek Goddess. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress looked resplendent as she opted for a formal style pantsuit that featured a long jacket layered over a matching jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. She accessorised the stunning look with gold hoop earrings and a multi-layered necklace. The diva further amplified her look with a pair of classy black pumps.

Katrina looked like a floating angel in white in this satin gown. It bore a plunging neckline with a thigh-high slit that made the style queen look absolutely drop dead gorgeous. She completed her attire with transparent strap pumps. Ms Kaif accessorised the already flawless outfit with just simple dainty danglers. Her black kohl and liner with orange eyeshadow and a nude lipstick, further accentuated the look.

