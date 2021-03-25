5 Times Katrina Kaif looked uber cool in stunning blue outfits

From ethnic elegance to contemporary fusion looks, count on Katrina Kaif to pull off anything with grace. Here are our favourite 5 looks of the diva in blue.

There is no denying that Katrina Kaif is the style icon of Bollywood and still is the fashion guru we all look up to. Her glam look and ravishing style is timelessly beautiful, which is why the millennials today take inspiration from her style to look dapper cool. Several times, the star has taken to Instagram her love for the colour blue. Here we look into 5 amazing looks of her in blue ensembles that got our eyes glued to her beauty.

For her movie Bharat promotion, Katrina opted for a monotone Michelle Mason number in blue and got our jaws dropped to the floor in awe. The actress kept the look simple yet stunning in sky blue matching separates and a full-sleeved matching shrug all in silk. She accessorised up with a stacked thin necklace, large hoops and black heels. Elevating her glam quotient sky high, Katrina opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy nude lips and side-parted blow-dried hair to complete her look.

Looking like a breath of fresh air, Katrina in the Pringle of Scotland blue dress was simple, classy and elegant. The easy-breezy dress is a perfect pick for this summer season. She styled up her blue avatar with a black belt that cinched at her waist and black heels platform heels. The loose-fit dress featured a shirt collar, V- neck and full sleeves. The pleats on her skirt added to the fun side of her outfit’s charm. Katrina’s signature side-parted sleek hairdo and dewy makeup with nude lips rounded off the look perfectly.

Katrina Kaif graced the film festival’s closing ceremony in a dark blue lehenga featuring off-the-shoulder dramatic puff sleeves and golden floral embroidery on her skirt. Smokey eyes, nude lip and piercing cheekbones complimented her wedding-ready look. The star left her hair open to enjoy the breeze and skipped heavy-duty jewellery and let her lehenga do all the talking. She looked ethereal in her ethnic avatar.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star shined in an electric blue A-line dress from Lola by Suman B giving us perfect inspiration for a stunning date night look. The sleeveless dress featured a cross body buckle belt and the star teamed it up with nude strappy sandals. The actress signed off her look with pink lips and blushed cheeks and we totally loved it.

Looking stunning in a blue pantsuit, Katrina’s navy Prabal Gurung suit is definitely a head-turner. Looking effortlessly chic in her well-tailored suit, the star crafted a classy professional boss lady look perfect for a business meeting or official discussions. She paired her cropped pants with an asymmetric ruffled blazer and her black blouse featured a very sensuous sweetheart neckline. Matching pair of blue strappy heels, side-parted hairdo, pink lips and contoured face rounded off her dashing look.

Credits :pinkvilla

