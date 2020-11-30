5 Times Katrina Kaif proved to be the girl next door in her casual ensembles

Katrina Kaif proves she’s just like us and her casual wardrobe serves enough proof. Check it out

Celebrities have always known to be glamorous. They are making sure to look their best on every occasion even when it comes to the airport. However, behind this glamorous demeanour, we've often seen them keeping things simple and playful. You'll often find them ditch their sky-high heels for sneakers and switch their blingy outfits for the casual tee and denim jacket. The same serves to be true for Ms Kaif who's often ditching her glamorous looks for a more laid-back casual attire proving she's just like a girl next door! Here are some of her dressed down casual look that we are a fan of!

did full justice to her love for mini dresses and denim jacket both, as she styled them together. She stepped out for a movie screening looking like a modern version of Barbie and boy did she look good! Kaif styled her blue-white outfit with a pair of sneakers. She let her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup that elevated the look. Her casual style is surely a winner in its own!

Talking about her love for denim, this denim on denim look clearly made us fall in love with Jean ensembles all over again. The actress dresses down for a chill weekend in her balcony. With a makeup-free face and textured hair, the actress looked every bit stunning!

Pricing she's just a girl next door, her love for graphic T-shirts knows no bounds. The actress is often sharing pictures from her home where she's seen chilling in oversized graphic tees. It's truly a testament of how glamorous girls can pull the 'best of both worlds!'

You can hardly talk about Katrina Kaif's casual looks without mentioning her love for relaxed dresses. From floral numbers to gingham prints, she's managed to look her absolute best in everything she puts on. This colourful knotted number gives the perfect 'girl next door' vibe as she chooses the dress for a play date with family.

Lastly, her love for jeans knows no bounds. She's often pulling off skinny jeans in all it's glory. Her favourite things to pair with it is tank tops and body suits that look absolutely stunning on her curvy frame.

