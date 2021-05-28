5 Times Katrina Kaif proved she is always ready for summer with nifty outfits

Are you looking for tips to get ready for a sweet summer escape? Take the right notes from actress Katrina Kaif on how to do it with intense elegance.

Summery days are a reminder of celebrating a burst of bright colours and it’s the perfect time for you to channel the happy and cheery vibes with the help of your outfits. Make your wardrobe your fashion oyster and pick comfortable wear as your daily uniform. Where to look for all the inspiration? Well, ’s Instagram gives us a testimony of her love for pastels, denim jackets, bodycon dresses, sneakers and ethnic attire.

If you’re looking to step up your style files this season, here are a few references attached below to help you stay super ready to soak in all the sun.

What’s hotter than the tropics? Witnessing the Ek Tha Tiger actress in a high-waist printed swimsuit beside the blue water. Let your mane down and strike a pose.

Here’s how to do justice with your seaside wear. Play it easy and keep it breezy just like Katrina in a grey knitted camisole and striped denim shorts.

What is summer sans floral fun? The Tiger Zinda Hai star opted for a multi-coloured strappy, floral maxi dress. She kept the look simple yet pretty by accessorising with golden twister bangles.

For the weather so hot, grab a white crop top with tie details at the front and sleeves embroidered in a net fabric. The Namastey London heroine paired the look with ribbed denim shorts.

’Tis the season to colour your closet in yellow. Katrina picked a mini schiffli dress featuring frilled puffy sleeves and a similar hued belt cinched at her waist.

