5 Times Katrina Kaif’s girl next door aesthetic stole our hearts and how to recreate her style

is truly a fan-favourite when it comes to her charming personality, impeccable fashion sense and versatile on-screen personas. After more than 15 years in the industry and having played numerous characters ranging from the relentlessly rebellious Dimple in ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ to the powerful and intriguing Indu from ‘Rajneeti’, it is safe to say that there is nothing that Katrina can’t do!

Such versatility is also highlighted in her personal style. Never one to shy away from the limelight, Katrina takes the internet by storm every time she posts an Instagram update! Her casual and off-duty style never fails to generate a buzz in the world of fashion, which is just as popular as her statuesque and glamorous demeanor! We often see her keeping things simple, real and playful on her Instagram (@katrinakaif), proving that she is THE girl-next-door! Florals, co-ord sets, jumpsuits, A-line dresses, and even the occasional t-shirt and classic jeans are right up her alley!

If you love Katrina’s off duty style as much as we do, it is time to take inspiration from the icon and elevate our own wardrobes! Here are 5 of our favourite looks from Katrina Kaif’s Instagram that you can use to recreate her aesthetic with a hint of your own personal touch!

Look #1 - Monochrome and Yellow Love

One look at Katrina Kaif’s Instagram will have you convinced that she has a soft spot for joyful and youthful shades of yellow - and she does it best! This monochrome outfit further proves it - she paired straight jeans in a soothing yellow hue with a lighter, pastel yellow rib knitted full sleeve top that makes her look as radiant as the Sun and shine her light us! Here is how you too can achieve a similar look -

Solid Yellow Wide Leg Jeans

₹ 1,432.00 – Buy Now.

FableStreet Solid Yellow Cotton Top

₹ 1,895.00 – Buy Now.

Look #2 - Chic Floral Co-ord

When it comes to florals and coordinated ensembles, Katrina seems to be the expert! Here, she rocks trending statement sleeves and large floral prints along with charming blush tones and ruched details all in the same coordinated outfit that flaunts her toned abs! You can take inspiration from these key elements, and check out this co-ord set, consisting of a full sleeve crop top and matching drawstring mini skirt to show off on your socials!

Ditsy Yellow Floral Two-Piece Outfit

₹ 1,533.00 – Buy Now.

Look #3 - Tie & Dye Rejuvenation

Once again dipping into the monochromatic appeal, Katrina takes the popular nostalgic tie and dye print from the 60s and makes it super chic! This outfit of hers is solid proof that casual and laid back aesthetics need not always be boring, and you can totally get the girl-next-door appeal too! Check out this blue tie and dye V-neck and full sleeve crop top that you can pair with high waisted straight leg denims the next time you have a day out with your girl gang!

Tie & Dye Blue Pullover Crop T-shirt

₹ 990.00 – Buy Now.

Denim Mid Blue Straight Leg Jeans

₹ 985.00 – Buy Now.

Look #4 - Summer Dress

Katrina and her gorgeous collection of light summer, mini and midi dresses is a match made in heaven! These seem to be one of her favourite elements from her wardrobe, which only reinforces her girl-next-door charm! In accordance with her love for yellow, she carries this comfortable and breezy mini summer dress in her signature playful style, while also casually dipping into the cottagecore aesthetic - only making it more chic! You too can get the look -

Solid Yellow Ruffle Hem A-line Dress

₹ 1,603.00 – Buy Now.

Look #5 - Retro Revival

Whether it is a modern silhouette or a retro inspired print, Katrina embraces it all and never fails to add a hint of her personal style! The vibrant yellow makes a comeback as a mini leather skirt, which she pairs with a heavily contrasting black and white polka dotted shirt that ties in the front. This enhances her girl-next-door appeal, while also setting the trend of #RetroRevival for her fans! Take inspiration from this look, and check these out to recreate this style in a subtler way!

Mango Off-white & Brown Ruched Crop Top

₹ 3,901.00 – Buy Now.

ONLY Solid Yellow Mini Skirt

₹ 1,609.00 – Buy Now.

For more fashion and beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion today!