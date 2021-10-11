5 Times Katrina Kaif showed her love for fuss free and vibrant lehengas that are perfect for bridesmaids

Katrina Kaif always prioritises comfort and her fashion choices are enough proof of that. But that doesn't mean she has to be less stylish than the rest. Her aesthetics have often been expressed through her easy-breezy style. And that goes for her traditional wardrobe as well. Her well-put-together look has garnered many fans across the country and found her a safe place among fashion critics as well. And surprisingly, she doesn't try too hard to impress anyone either.

Katrina had had her fair share of fashion faux pas in her early days in the industry. But in the recent few years, she has undergone a major metamorphosis that has left us completely in awe. So we dive into Kat's diverse lehenga collection to show you that she has the most eclectic collection of all from vibrant florals to elegant ones that will be perfect for your bridesmaid look. Scroll below to know more.

Katrina doesn't get enough of florals. From sarees, lehengas to summer dresses, florals have her heart. Katrina stepped out in a floral Sabyasachi lehenga laded with pink, yellow and orange flowers. It featured a sleeveless blouse and a high-waisted skirt that opened into layers and layers of fabric. Her romantic outfit was completed with a matching dupatta and glam makeup with a pair of chunky chandbalis.

During the screening of Bharat, Katrina again picked out a floral number but in black. The Sabyasachi lehenga was adorned with floral patterns in red and white roses on the voluminous skirt and dupatta. She opted for a pitch-black full-sleeved blouse to balance the heavily printed skirt. Accessorising her attire with a chunky choker piece, she went with kohled eyes, contoured cheeks, nude lips and her signature straight hair.

Who said you can't wear a lehenga during the festive season? For the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Kat decked up in an Anamika Khanna ensemble in a pastel-coloured lehenga. The outfit consisted of an embroidered blouse and a skirt that had pleated drapes. Katrina teamed the attire with a sheer dupatta that also comprised matching embroidery. A matching belt and an organza dupatta with similar embroidery was also part of Kat's look. Chandelier earrings, ring, smokey eyes, glossy pink lips and a tiny bindi completed her look.

Katrina simply loves printed florals. And this look proves just that. The blue floral lehenga by Anita Dongre looks as if it was made just for her. This romantic number consisted of florals in shades of blue, yellow and green and also featured pockets. Her look was topped off with a silver neckpiece, jhumkas and kadas. Kohl-rimmed eyes, straight hair and pink lips were radiating.

Again for a Diwali party, Katrina left us totally awestruck in a stunning red avatar. The gorgeous lehenga by Sabyasachi featured a plain skirt with a broad gold border and a matching full-sleeved blouse. The dupatta also featured a broad gold border that rested lightly on her shoulders. She accessorised only with gold jhumkas. Kohled eyes, contoured cheeks and a tiny red bindi with red lips completed her glam.

