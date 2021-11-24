5 Times Katrina Kaif showed how to dazzle away this season in sheer sarees

Sarees have established a permanent status of being the official bearer of elegance and are climbing up the fashion ladder to prove it's a true blue member of the ethnic style department. November and December have us all blocking the dates to be the bride, bridesmaid, or simply a wedding guest. Could you think of something more top-notch than a saree?

Well, if you do not want to keep it extremely traditional and seem to be letting contemporary shararas or lehengas take over your closet, you can totally opt for an upgrade within the saree roster itself so you don't lose out on how amazing a regal look it can serve up for you. Let’s talk sheer, it’s a world-famous trend that’s made itself comfortable with dresses, tops, sarees, and more. Time to live up to the hype, maybe? The ace-wearer of sheer sarees is one of the divas of Bollywood, who often plays the sunshine girl in yellow but our vote is all for when she goes desi.

Katrina Kaif sure knows how to lead the fashion pack and here are the lessons to follow the suit. Hop into the sheer world like the actress clad in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla subtle pink saree. It helped her dazzle to the fullest with all of the mirror-work put out in multiple geometric patterns. Teardrop earrings and peep-toe heels accessorised her saree look.

Who wouldn’t fall hard for this regal number? It’s just another enviable move by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The Sooryavanshi actress was styled by Ami Patel in a rusted orange drape that featured multi-coloured embroidered border and gold sequins. It also entailed patches of gold floral embroidery placed on the sheer fabric. Katrina’s saree was teamed with a full-sleeved blouse that appeared with floral printed sleeves and embroidery work on the bodice. Teardrop earrings put the final stop to her movie’s promotional look.

The beauty of a pink saree cannot be lost on anybody. Need something heavy on drama? From teardrop tassels to sparkly studs, it’s truly magical. Look at the plunging neckline strappy blouse that offers no dull moment. So typical of the Tiger Zinda Hai actress, right?

Do you believe in something that keeps on giving? That’s a saree, we mean the sheer one by Rahul Mishra. The blandishment can’t be slept on, how obvious is it here? This recent inspiration was delivered by Katrina when she decked up for an event in Dubai. Truly a bonanza for the fans of floral embroidery, this Aaina saree came with the most beautiful work peppered with multiple hues. The scalloped hem, mini chaandbaalis, and gold bangles aren’t something to be missed.

Keep the charisma coming, isn’t this something that an ivory saree swears by? This monotone organza saree wrapped the diva perfectly that made her look supremely presentable. While her smile had us floored, we can’t help but love the embroidery work and the asymmetrical patterns that gave life to the hem. Accessories looked no less mystical.

