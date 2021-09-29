6 Times Katrina Kaif showed us how to beat the extreme chills in sweater weather

A closet full of toasty clothes is the style code of fall. While a few of us have summery dreams packed with endless sunshine soaks, beach days, and sipping on coconuts, this season would probably want you to trust hoodies and sweater dresses. As you prep to brace yourself for the snuggly days, you could borrow some inspo from .

It’s almost every day the Bharat actress shows us how to slip into hoodies to tracksuits and everything that talks about comfort. We spotted the starlet recently in Altaussee where she donned a yellow oversized sweater by Philosophy. Can we head to the mountains already? This isn’t the only time she showed us how to embrace the cold in absolute panache. It was in mid-September when Katrina made us love park days a little more than usual. She picked out a blue floral printed hoodie that came with yellow fabric strings and themed it with blue faded baggy jeans. White sneakers looked cool enough to round out her merry mood.

How often do you see people sport black outfits in summer? There’s sure going to be a sweat fest. Katrina made this colour as her jet-set formula which was visible in this tracksuit. Having taken the sporty-chic lane, she wore Reebok's turtleneck sweatshirt that featured the brand’s logo embroidered in yellow and clubbed it with matching sweatpants. The actress masked up and slid her feet into shoes that were picked along the lines of keeping it effortlessly fun to travel with.

Come rain or any gloom, the smile must go on and so should your style remain bang on. Decked up adorably perfect in a white ultra-cuddly cute hoodie and ripped denim shorts, she made a funky choice with her multi-coloured kicks.

Blue on blue? Sign yourself up for this colour game powered by the aesthetic of tie-dye. The tie-dye safety pin closure is something that’s massively trending and you should so hop on it. Katrina opted for a blue Guizio number that had pins placed instead of buttons and slightly contributed to a sultry look. Did you know? It costs Rs 25, 000 almost similar to that of a luxe gym membership. She styled it up with blue denim pants to seal the deal.

What’s hotter than an orange hoodie? Matching sweatpants that make heads turn. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress chose a summer-friendly hue and turned up the fun quotient with a green camouflage puffer bomber jacket that had its hoodie beautified with furry details. You can now book your tickets to the Himalayas.

Do you want to switch on the lounge mode? You definitely should with an immaculate oversized sweater like this. Katrina wore the turtleneck number as a dress and we’re feeling the good chills already.

Which outfit has your heart stolen? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Ananya Panday showed us how to stay partial to prettiness of yellow outfits