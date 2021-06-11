5 Times Khushi Kapoor charmed us with her undying love for lehengas

Tap into standout-worthy ethnic numbers that will keep you hooked this wedding season.

Virtual weddings have gained momentum since the pandemic unabashedly hit the world. With limited choices to shop from, we’re all left with nothing but our good ol’ ensembles crammed up inside our wardrobe. Once you rummage and find your lehengas, make them your own by giving charismatic upgrades. With exquisite jewellery and wedding-friendly clutch, you’re sure to uplift all the looks you put forward. If you’re on the lookout for stellar style tips on how to rock every lehenga you wear, wait for what’s pasted as you scroll through.

glorifies her feed by stepping into a makeup maven and fashionista zone. Ever since the day she made her profile visible to the public eye, we’ve been singing praises for all that she served us with. From wedding-ready looks to layering up with sweaters and striking a pose like the cool girl in shoulder bags, we are all heart for her posts.

What a treat to the eyes! This mesmerising set by Falguni Shane Peacock looks breathtaking on Khushi. Woven with hand crystal work, this chrome appliqué lehenga makes the best pick for any wedding.

For a wedding in Bali, Khushi opted for the Jade by Monica & Karishma’s navy blue and pink lehenga set. She paired it with a voluminous skirt with a one-shoulder blouse that bore lace trim details at the neckline and a tie-up feature at the back that flowed down to look like a trail.

All thats yellow is super love! Here’s how to dazzle like Khushi Kapoor. She dressed up in a Anushree Reddy raw silk lehenga set that was tailored with zardosi embroidery. With a pair of white sneakers, she looked like a sight to behold.

Looking like the prettiest princess out there, Khushi wore a blue lehenga set by Anita Dongre. It featured alluring floral motifs spread across the sleeveless blouse and well-fitted skirt.

A set that screams wedding-ready unlike any other, Khushi looked out-of-the-world in this Manish Malhotra number. She teamed the satin trout grey multi-layered lehenga with a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse that mimics a bikini top.



