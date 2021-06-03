5 Times Khushi Kapoor showed us how to look drop dead gorgeous on all occasions

Take top tips from Khushi Kapoor on how to keep up with your fashion game.

Always looking her fabulous best, ’s style statements have received a nod of approval on all occasions. Pay close attention to her Instagram feed and you’ll know she places her bets on joggers, sweaters, ethnic silhouette, body-hugging fits, shoulder bags, and sneakers. What’s not to love about this glam queen? On days when you need makeup inspo, her pictures will show you how to ace a well-lit skin look and winged eyeliners with a touch of glitter and many more to name.

If you can't get enough of Khushi's everyday style, here are a few notes to take from her clothing collection to dress up for any event like a beguiling beauty.

Perfect summer-friendly does exist and here is the pretty proof. This lilac thigh-high slit dress is tailored with a corset-like bodice and puffed sleeves. She opted for accessories like finger rings, a pair of tiny hoops, a dainty necklace, and a bracelet adorned with pearls. For the glam and hair, she let her tresses open, skin highlighted, cheeks flushed, lips stained in pink, and eyes winged so well. Reserve this look for a brunch or a daytime party.

Is it even a party if you do not go a little extra fab? Khushi did it right in a Manish Malhotra number when she wore a satin trout grey multi-layered lehenga and a V-neckline sleeveless top. She clubbed it with a golden choker, bracelets, and pointed-toe pumps. With brown-hued eyeshadows, rosewood lipstick, pink blush, and straight hair she looked like a stunning star.

Do you love pantsuits? Give it a spin like Khushi. The embellished blazer that features an asymmetrical hem is the most enticing factor here. She sealed the look with a necklace, pointed-toe with t strap heels, sleek hair, and red lips.

Making white fits worth a try, this party number is lit up with exquisite embellishments on the sheer top and a capacious full-length skirt. She teamed it with a poky straight ponytail, red lipstick, and a pair of pearl earrings.

Kicks for a sporty win! She picked a checkered plaid coat with button details and teamed it with a crop top and high-waisted denim. Tip: For a cool-girl vibe, grab your sunglasses and a backpack.

