5 Times Kiara Advani donned cut outs like a pro and showed us how to nail it

Have you entirely broken ties with your wardrobe? Or are you feeling ecstatic at the thought of going to be reunited with your favourite ensembles? After almost eternity and with events popping up, it would be best for you to stay ready so you can avoid the last-minute rush up with picking out an outfit. We have a bold suggestion that might interest you. ‘Cut-outs’ are in season and aren’t the “done-and-dusted” numbers. When confidence meets comfort, it gives rise to this risqué pattern.

Kiara Advani is a celeb who has religiously adored strikingly alluring cut-outs from lehengas to evening dresses. Styling these can be a breeze with these references below. Check them out.

Catch up with your girl pals in a slit multi-coloured plaid dress. The Prabal Gurung sleeveless number entailed a side cut-out and fringe details that looked pleasing to the eyes and made for a chic look. `Reach a pair of pointed-toe pumps to wrap the super-fit midi-length dress.

The Indoo Ki Jawani starlet opted for an elevated-shine look with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold lehenga. The mirror-work and ribbon embroidery set featured a cut-out blouse that took the look to the next level and made it look fuss-free.

Casually nailing it in a denim jumpsuit by Ease Clothing, the Kabir Singh actress brought in a dash of a retro vibe. The cut-out outfit bore a halter-neck detail, flare bottoms, and a brown cloth belt.

A dull moment in Kiara’s fashion files? There is no such thing. The halter-neck mini dress had a mini cut-out, pleats, and a black lace accent laid at the hemline. Ready for a date yet?

What’s an obsession without the colour black in it? The Laxmii actor opted for a Kalmanovich velvet gown designed with side cut-outs and voluminous sleeves that were embroidered in silver. To bind the look, she chose to keep it simple with a pair of ankle-strap stilettos.

