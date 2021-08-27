5 Times Kiara Advani gave us some major style inspo with her movie promotion outfits

Post the success of Shershaah, Kiara Advani has not only been applauded for her brilliant performance in the movie, but also for all the outfits she wore during the promotion of the film. She managed to make quite a strong style statement everytime she stepped out and the audience was in complete awe of her ability to pull off any outfit.

Pantsuit

Kiara stepped out in an Amit Aggarwal suit which featured a white blazer and matching high-waisted trousers. Instead of a basic shirt, the star layered the suit over a sultry sheer lace blouse with a plunging neckline. She sealed the all-white ensemble with thick gold hoops and a chunky stack of gold bracelets studded with various stones. For her footwear, she opted for minimal pale grey heels.

Saree

Kiara wore a saree quite a few times during the promotional activities. But the one that stood out was this eye-catching fuchsia pink saree by Punit Balana. The minimal silken drape featured delicate resham and dabka embroidery in pink and green, along with beaded tassels on the border. She paired it with a strappy blouse in a similar shade that bore a deep neck. Kiara completed the look with an uncut diamond necklace, a diamond ring and a tiny bindi.

Sharara

The actress was also seen wearing a yellow and white sharara set that featured a yellow kurta decked in floral embroidery, silver gota patti work, and a flattering halter neck. She draped a matching yellow dupatta around her wrists, and the set was completed with an off-white sharara pants that featured minimal embroidery in pinks and yellows. Ms. Advani simply accessorised the look with blue statement earrings.

Lehenga

The actress was seen in a printed JJ Valaya Couture lehenga that featured a striking chevron print in black and white. The lehenga was decked in a thick gold border with subtle red accents. The edgy lehenga was paired with a black bralette-style blouse with a plunging neckline and the same chevron print on the hem. She added a modern touch to the outfit with a tan statement belt with the designer’s signature gold buckle. Kiara kept it minimal with her accessories with a pair of polki earrings with blue accents and a matching ring.

Gown

Kiara looked like a floating angel in a chic white backless gown from the American fashion label Ralph Lauren. The Kabir Singh actress slipped into a white flowy gown that featured a body hugging bodice that descended into a knife pleated skirt with a zipper on the back with a mermaid cut silhouette. The actress kept the look extremely minimal and let the ensemble do all the talking by simply teaming the pristine gown with gold hoop earrings.

