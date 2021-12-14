5 Times Kiara Advani looked like an absolute vision in pink outfits

Pink is a soothing and joyful colour that can elevate any outfit and give you a refreshing look. It is a colour that can be worn in any season, weather and occasion. The gorgeous Kiara Advani is here to show us just how to incorporate every shade of this colour into your wardrobe with utmost charisma with her ethnic as well as red carpet looks.

Kiara Advani made a quintessential fashion statement as she wore a bewitching pink organza lehenga, setting the right fashion trend. The Arpita Mehta lehenga featured a backless blouse embellished in ahir and mirror hand embroidery work along with cowrie shells. She paired it up with a high-waisted raspberry lehenga with the same ahir and mirror hand embroidery work. Kiara sealed the look with a statement pearl choker with pastel green and pink stones, and a stack of pearl bangles.

Kiara has worn a saree quite a few times during promotional activities and otherwise. But the one that stood out was this eye-catching fuchsia pink saree by Punit Balana. The minimal silken drape featured delicate resham and dabka embroidery in pink and green, along with beaded tassels on the border. She paired it with a strappy blouse in a similar shade that bore a deep neck. Kiara completed the look with an uncut diamond necklace, a diamond ring and a tiny bindi.

Kiara definitely knows how to stand out with her ravishing outfits. She looked like a dream girl in a bubblegum pink dress that featured an exaggerated one-shoulder sleeve and a form-fitting silhouette. The ruched dress also bore an asymmetrical hemline with ruffle trimmings that added an extra dash of drama to the overall look. The Kabir Singh actress ditched the accessories and simply picked a pair of white pumps to complete the look.

Kiara looked right out of a fairytale in a ravishing elaborate gown for an award ceremony. The powder pink gown was by Italian designer Antonio Riva, who is popular for his bridal and pret couture. The strapless satin gown descended into a magical flare and featured a huge bow on the back. The actress finished off the look with opera gloves in black, diamond bracelets and hairpins.

Kiara brought in the coordinated set trend into her Indian wear as she was seen donned in a pastel pink sharara set. The bubbly actress looked resplendent in the Indian outfit crafted from georgette. The printed sharara set featured a crop top with a bold V-neckline and hanging shells on the hemline and a matching shrug. The wide-leg pants were also decked with shells across the waistline. Kiara finished the look with long earrings.

Which pink outfit by Kiara Advani is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

