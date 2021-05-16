5 times Kiara Advani looked effortlessly stylish in black

If you have a soft spot for black-hued outfits bookmark this inspo guide, ASAP!

The colour black has ruled the fashion world for years now and will continue to remain a staple. Nobody can deny this. Isn't it true that we all own at least one LBD? Since then, most of us have developed a fondness for black ensembles and have been hoarding all things black in our closets. The trust lies in its undeniable ability to create a statement every time we wear it.

While actress Kiara Advani’s acting skills are something to be reckoned with, her love for fashion will sure keep us hooked to her Instagram profile. She’s shown foolproof ways of experimenting with vibrant, ethnic, street style, slinky, bikini, and party wear. We love how the Indoo Ki Jawani icon donned black on myriad occasions. We’ve saved a few pictures that’ll give ample notes and make you rummage through your wardrobe to play up with black fits.

Proving yet again that she is a sight to behold in this black sequinned maxi gown. This full-sleeved bodycon dress by Manish Malhotra number features a plunging neckline. She paired the look with soft waves, red lipstick, cheeks brushed in peach, and shimmery lids.

While this season is all for bralettes, take a tip from Kiara Advani to wear it perfectly. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi layered the strappy bralette with a mesh full-sleeved fabric. Her look was kept minimal with accessories on her hand and hair brushed into a ponytail. Her glam remained soft with peach smudged-eyeshadow, pink stained lips, voluminous lashes, and glossy nails.

Put your best dress and foot forward like this pout queen. This Schiffli black lace dress can be worn to your date night. Untie your sleek hair, swipe on a dark-hued lip colour, and wear your stilettos to create an Insta-worthy look just like Kiara's.

Count on her to quirk up your casual wear. Stylist Sanam Ratansi complemented this patchwork and embellished detailed blazer with ripped jeans. The golden buttons and the black bralette lent a little dramatic flair to this look. She wrapped it all with a pair of wingtips, choker, textured ponytail, nude lips, and nails painted in black.

Attending a wedding on zoom? Style your lehenga just like Kiara Advani. This net and velvet ethnic number by Manish Malhotra features a black corset top with puff-like sleeves. Zoom into the detailed work on the lehenga to pay attention to details. She teamed the look with lipstick, sleek hair, kohl-smudged eyes, studded necklace, and earrings.





Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comment section.

