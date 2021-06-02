5 Times Kiara Advani looked ethereal in intricately embroidered lehengas

Lehengas seem to be Kiara Advani’s go-to for desi events and here are our top picks from her closet. Check it out

Ever since Kabir Singh has hit the theatres, all eyes have been on Kiara Advani. The actress has stolen millions of hearts with her onscreen appearance and is now doing the same with her stunning wardrobe choices. While her everyday off-duty wardrobe is a mix of chic and comfy elements, she often loves to go all out with her desi lehengas and here are our top 5 picks from her closet.

Starting the list with this classic black lehenga that can literally be worn anywhere. The plunging neckline paired with a diamond choker adds the perfect amount of modern touch to the look. The wavy ponytail on the other hand lets the outfit do the talking in turn balancing the perfectly well.

Embellished lehengas are usually her go-to for most events and this wine embellished creation by Manish Malhotra is quite the treat. With sleek hair and a matching dupatta, Kiara balanced the look well and let the outfit do the talking.

Talking about lehengas by Manish Malhotra, this ivory number stands to be our favourite. With a heavily embellished lehenga skirt, the actress styled it with a matching strappy blouse that featured satin drapery that mimicked a dupatta. The flow of the fabric perfectly complemented the heavy embroidery while the sleek ponytail and neutral makeup rounded off her look.

Taking things to another level with her modern silhouettes, this strapless corset blouse is quite the treat. Paired with hot pink embellishments, this Papa Don’t Preach lehenga strikes the perfect balance between modern and desi.

Last but not least is our recent favourite Arpita Mehta creation from her wardrobe. The mirror-worked blouse with a flowy ghagra skirt and dupatta is the perfect combo. Right from the colour of the lehenga to her choice of makeup and hair, there’s nothing wrong with the outfit!

