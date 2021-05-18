5 Times Kiara Advani looked like the perfect ‘Desi Girl’ in elegant sarees

A saree is a symbol of eternal grace and femininity and is a constant in every wedding season.

The gorgeous Kiara Advani has made us drool over her casual off-duty looks as well as her red carpet looks. The actress has inspired young girls around her with her modern and urbane fashion taste. Kiara has also managed to give us major bridesmaid wear goals with her sarees. Although lehengas are much in the rage right now, wearing a saree in your own modern way can really make an unforgettable impact. As a bridesmaid, your first duty is to ensure that you do not steal the limelight away from the bride, but at the same time you also need to look stylish. A saree is the perfect bridesmaid outfit that will set you apart from the bride and also make heads turn in your direction! So take tips from the very fashionable Kiara Advani on how to drape a saree and look phenomenal than ever before.

Kiara perfectly blended the contemporary with the traditional as she stepped out looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a berry red raw silk hand-embroidered saree. She took the festive wear up a notch in this saree that was decked in blurred polka print and was paired with a bralette-like blouse featuring mirror and sequin work. The gota patti on the border of the drape featured cowrie shell detailing and blurred stripes. The actress completed the look with a heavy gold choker.

Count on Kiara Advani to bring in the tie-dye trend into her festive looks. The actress picked out a pink and purple tie-dye and sequin saree by Akanksha Gajria for a roka ceremony. The drape was decked in pink tie-dye prints over the white material and the decked sequins added a resplendent shimmer. She paired the saree with a purple noodle-strapped blouse. The Kabir Singh actress teamed the look with a statement diamond neckpiece.

Sheer see-through sarees never really go out of style and Kiara Advani looked like a dream in one. She looked like a floating angel in a two-tone neutral-toned saree that was crafted from a lightweight tulle fabric. It was adorned with floral motifs and accentuated by floral lace along with champagne sequins. The Laxxmi actress paired the saree with a sequined sheeted bustier blouse with ruching detailing. The gold chandelier earrings and stacked bracelets completed the look.

Add a dash of sultriness to your bridesmaid look just like Kiara Advani did with this golden metallic saree. Ms. Advani made all heads turn as she stepped out in this gold sequined saree that bore a pleated skirt with a dupatta-like drape. The saree was teamed with a matching strappy blouse that highlighted her curves. She added the perfect finishing touch with an embellished black clutch.

The glamorous Kiara Advani took the ethnic wear up a notch as she was seen donning a black and white polka dot ruffled-saree by Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor that she paired with a multi-coloured bohemian-style blouse. The strap blouse was embellished with tassel-like beads at the hem. The saree was decked with silver beads at the hem and was held together at the waist by a colourful ethnic belt that matched the hues of her blouse. She opted for a pair of blue and silver long chunky earrings that looked magical.

Which saree look by Kiara Advani is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 6 Times Kriti Sanon glammed in shimmery outfits

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×