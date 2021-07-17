5 Times Kiara Advani made our hearts flutter in gorgeous sarees

Kiara Advani has been making quite the statement in some of the most stunning drapes and here’s proof. Check it out

Sarees have been adored by Indian women for as long as we can remember. While modern and more comfortable silhouettes have come into the picture, there’s just something about draping and saree and feeling beautiful that Indian women still love. The same is the case with Kiara Advani whose trendy wardrobe has a fan base of its own, but she often circles back to her love for sarees and here are some of our favourite looks.

Kiara’s recent gold saree literally stole the internet. The actress picked out the sequinned number and styled it with a matching strappy blouse. With her hair down in soft curls and neutral toned makeup, this saree look is definitely a winner.

Moving to another gorgeous sequin number, this tie-dye saree has been living in our hearts rent free. The actresses’ love for flowy drapes is quite real and right from the colour to the styling, this sequinned number still stands to be one of our favourites.

Another great hit is this gorgeous flowy and sheer polka dot number she wore for an event in the city. While the monochrome drape was a classic choice, she amped things up with a colourful embroidered blouse while cinching her waist with a matching belt. Sleek hair and neutral makeup rounded off the look quite well.

Moving on, we also have this burgundy drape with gold border and a matching blouse. The actress opted for curled up messy waves while letting her colourful outfit do all the talking. An embellished blouse paired with a statement necklace rounded off the look well.

For a friend’s wedding, the actress picked out a mint green sequin saree and draped it over a strapless blouse that added a modern touch to the look. With her hair left down in soft waves, the saree was a clear winner!

