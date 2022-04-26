5 Times Kiara Advani proved cut-out dresses are the high-glam real deal we can't do summer without

You know it's summer when cut-out dresses make a return to remember. The most compelling to look at, these majorly contribute to how a swoon-inducing look can be served up, especially in the party-style territory. Good news alert: There's a Bollywood starlet who's showing these are ready to up the ante of your style this season and keep you seriously asking for more. If you want to say bye to floral printed dresses already, now is the best time to do so because Kiara Advani showed us what is so fashionable right now.

There's no time to wait when a hot dress shows up. Here's us drooling as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has kickstarted the promotions for the said movie. For its trailer launch, Lakshmi Lehr styled the stunning girl in an Alina Anwar Couture’s mini sequin dress with side cut-outs and plunging neckline detail. It looked much perfect with Alex Perry’s satin blazer being paired up with the sleeveless ensemble. Kiara rocked this red blast of a look with pointed-toe pumps.

The more cut-outs the better and that's exactly how to ease into this trend! Clad in Kalmanovich's one-shoulder silver maxi dress, the neckline too had a cut-out. This sequin number also gave us a good glimpse of her toned midriff, single full-sleeve detail, and thigh-high slit. This was styled with embellished ankle-strap stilettos.

The endless fuschia pink romance we'd love to revel in. Not all bridesmaids have the same style choice and this diva is sure the one born to rule the pack. Dressed in a Monisha Jaising gown, it had pretty double straps with keyhole detail and multiple cut-outs on the midriff. Having gazed at the floor and graced our eyes, the breezy skirt bore a thigh-high slit and kept her look much sultry. Her OOTD was styled with gold accessories and transparent-strappy stilettos.

Be the fashion star that you are all season long! The 29-year-old rocked a Kalmanovich velvet maxi number that entailed a deep V-neckline and sheer balloon sleeves which were gorgeously embroidered. The cut-out feature knows how to rightly bring a side of edge as seen here. Kiara sealed off her party-appropriate look with ankle-strap stilettos.

Offbeat is the new cool and gone are the days when a dress looked like just a dress. The Shershaah actress wore a deconstructed Prabal Gurung plaid dress. This colourful ensemble came with a side cut-out placed on her midriff and a thigh-high slit that went all-out with the sensuous dose of glamour. This sleeveless attire had ruffles too, both bore frayed like detailing, and her night party look was rounded out with Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps and almost no accessories, just her earrings.

