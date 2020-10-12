5 Times Kiara Advani proved that monotone looks are the SIMPLEST airport looks of all time

Airports are the new runway and Kiara Advani has figured out a hack to always look chic and put together at the airport. Take a look at the 5 times she sported monotone looks at the airport.

After what they wear on runways, we are all about what celebrities wear to the airport. Travelling while looking chic, sporting the latest trends, the most expensive handbag or the trendiest frames has become the latest norm. While Kiara Advani does show off her designer handbags and sunglasses at the airport, the actress has also managed to figure out a way to keep her outfits simple, muted yet chic by pairing pieces in the same tone together. Take a look!

One of the most stylish looks so far, Kiara paired a teal blue jacket with a matching pair of velvet pants. Topped off with metallic silver sneakers and aviator sunnies, Kiara showed us how to rock athleisure at the airport.

For her next look, Kiara picked out a simple white shirt that she knotted at her waist and paired it with a pair of high-waisted white pants, kolhapuri slippers and her favourite blue Valentino bag, made for a simple look. Her hair pulled back with a simple hairband and round sunnies made it trendier.

Taking things up a notch, Kiara opted for a sleek and stylish look with a simple denim shirt and a pair of high-waisted distressed denim jeans in the same shade. A Dior sling bag and tan pumps completed her look.

Making her way back to the classic white shade, Kiara paired a simple white tee with white jeans for a fuss-free look. She accessorised this with tan shoes, a black tote bag and her favourite aviator sunnies.

Keeping it cool yet comfortable, the Good Newwz actress picked out a grey sweater and styled it in a one-shoulder manner. She paired this with grey leggings, white sneakers and a white fanny pack, showing us how to do athleisure right!

What are your thoughts on Kiara's monotone airport looks? Comment below and let us know.

