5 Times Kiara Advani proved one's desi style is more glamorous with kurta sets

A lot has been spoken about fluffy coats and jackets you're comfortably gravitating towards this winter, but what stays irreplaceable than a desi ensemble? Even the no-drama attire can make you look elegant without having to overwork the look. This can be a kurta set for you. It sure comes to your rescue when you've gone maximum with playing up the glam at many weddings you're busy attending these days.

You can go for a kurta that can make pre-wedding or post-wedding dressing a lot easier. Who would love to go wrong with an outfit when at a close-knitted celebration? Kiara Advani's kurta collection looks majorly pretty and we’d all use it for more than just one event to look like a bonafide diva.

Simple yet striking. Only the 29-year-old can show us how to slay it all. When spotted in the city, Kiara proved pink exists to deserve a prime spot in one’s closet for how beautiful it can look. The salmon pink set came with a sleeveless breezy kurta which was teamed with matching cropped pants and a sheer dupatta. If you do not wish to keep it minimal with accessories, go for a floral embroidered mules, a customised mask, and an opulent blue Gucci Diana bag that costs Rs. 2.96 Lakh.

A floral attire for some reason never feels dated. It’s been playing like the best of best prints for years now, and yet manages to capture your attention. A massive charmer, isn’t it? The Laxmii actress picked out a white satin silk floral printed kurta which featured a scalloped hemline made with white lace same as pants and the tassel-adorned dupatta. The midi-length kurta looked infinitely alluring with sparkly and embroidered juttis.

Don’t let anybody tell you too many prints are up to no good. Let this pink printed combo be your answer on how to look like the jet-setter who could make co-passengers stop and stare. Looking effortlessly breezy and attractive, the floral-printed outfit was accompanied by many other prints. The Kabir Singh starlet often goes for kurtas that crop around her knee or calf muscles. She went with the mid-length one again and sealed off her airport look with flared pants, silver embellished flats, and oversized sunnies.

If there’s one thing Kiara always manages to leave behind is the sunshine itself. Be with her smile or her style, there’s so much light and positive energy that makes us want to soak it in forever. She chose to take off to another destination in a mustard yellow mukaish chanderi kurta set which entailed a note-worthy neckline with pearls playing show-stopper. This short kurta was partnered with a white palazzo and an organza dupatta that looked perfect with yellow cut-work thread embroidery. A tote bag, juttis, and a blue face mask finish off the desi girl’s look.

Feel a little more dressed up than usual in a blue chanderi silk ensemble. Here’s when Kiara showed us how to glow brightly under the night sky as we work to look our best desi self. She wore an embroidered number which also had the complementing detail of lace embroidery and silver patterned borders. The V-neck kurta looked super alike for the straight pants too had similar details like broad scalloped hems and more. Jhumkas and juttis are the true blue accessories that can seal off your ethnic look like no other.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Tara Sutaria shows how to take a trip from being a boss babe to a party girl in three WOW outfits: Yay or Nay?