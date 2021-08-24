5 Times Kiara Advani proved that strapless outfits are irresistibly charming

Taking maximum advantage of going back to dressing up life feels ideal now. Whether you’re mentally stuck at a vacay spot or a wedding, picking out outfits should seem exciting but also equally comforting. If you’re looking for something that agrees with the forecast, reach for cozy clothes and if drama sounds good, go for strapless outfits.

Strapless ensembles may not fit for every event like a prayer meeting, formal meetings but that doesn’t mean you won’t be invited to parties or brunch catch-ups. We took a scroll through Kiara Advani’s Instagram and spotted a few splendid strapless fits. She’s no old story when fashion is in the picture, a few misses and many wins, she’s surfed through all seasons looking gorgeous in everything she dons. As seen here in an eccentric combo, she skipped her favourite monochrome style and chose to team her turquoise green side knotted top with straight-fit maroon pants. The tie-up detail stretched down to reach the floor creating a not-so-common look in the casuals department. She chose earrings and strappy heels to seal this look.

Tulle is that fabric that knows how to coax you into loving it no matter where your style prefers to escape, you’ll go back to it. The Papa Don't Preach outfit was divided into two charming parts. Starting with, blue ruched strapless detail that had pink sequins and feathers on it with sheer fabric at the bodice. While the purple tulle asymmetrical skirt added an edge. Her dual-toned strappy heels made for an off-beat look and so did her gold-toned cuff.

What’s the easiest way to look summer-ready all through the year? Turn to a hue like mustard yellow. The co-ord set featured a strapless crop top with bow detail at the back and a high-waisted skirt that bore frills in an asymmetrical pattern. The most fitting way to round off her OOTD was with hoop earrings and gold ankle-strap heels with transparent heels.

If your style skews all things sensuous, the lust stories actress made a compelling case in a Nikhita Tandon glossy red gown that had a ruched element on the bodice and a knotted detail at the side. Her sparkly tassel earrings looked dazzling and how!

The hue pink always knows how to rightly bring focus towards itself. Kiara’s lehenga set from Papa Don’t Preach brought with it a contemporary charm, the strapless mini blouse when teamed with a sheer white dupatta and voluminous skirt. It was perfectly prettified with floral embroidery and jewellery.

Which outfit did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

