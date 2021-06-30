5 times Kiara Advani proved velvet outfits are the perfect mix of comfort style

Velvets have been thriving for years now. If you haven’t discovered its cool and chic factor yet, it’ll sure make for a sad story. Are you ready to wear this on a constant rotation? Check this edit now!

When you think of a swanky event to attend, there’s no denying that it begs for a luxe fabric like velvet. They can instantly add that level of oomph you’ve been meaning to power up your attire with. Its concept itself is so alluring that no matter how excited you may be to experiment with anything the fashion realm may throw at you, velvets play a magnetic role that will never sacrifice making a statement. Are you wondering whether you can get ample proof of its flatter-worthy attributes? The Kabir Singh actress has proved velvets are a forever kind of love. Take a look!

Is your wardrobe ever complete without a red outfit? Kiara donned a Nalanda Bhandari full-sleeved pantsuit that was tailored with tie detail and pockets at the front. She complemented the snazzy outfit with a studded finger ring and a black clutch.

While black is a classic, extra detail like cut-outs and sleeves will ensure it can never dull your outfit. The Indoo Ki Jawani star opted for a black maxi-length Kalmanovich dress that featured a V-neckline and sheer balloon sleeves with embroidery on it. With ankle-strap stilettos, she sealed the look.

Pinks never disappoint. They believe in playing it safe. The Laxmii actress donned a flamingo pink bustier crop top and high-waisted flared pants. She clubbed with a similar hued jacket to finish the pretty chic look.

Ain’t nobody as cool as Kiara in a tracksuit or can we say in everything? She wore an oversized black hoodie and sweatpants. She looked so fly in holographic sneakers and a crossbody bag that accompanied her look.

Fancy and playful, neons are always fab. The three-piece set entailed a white crop top, blazer, and neon green flare pants. She kept it a little too unconventional with purple sandals.

Which velvet ensemble is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

