5 Times Kiara Advani’s pantsuits showed the world who the real boss is

Kiara Advani loves her pantsuits and over the years, she’s made sure to rock it in every colour! Check it out

Pantsuits are the new IT thing in fashion. Right from a brunch date to a red carpet, no matter where you’re headed, you can steal the show with the right pantsuit by your side. Kiara Advani is one such Bollywood diva, who knows the power of the right pantsuit and makes sure to do it justice every time she steps out.

Red pantsuits seem to be her go-to for most events. She’s not worn one but two of these waist-cinching red number over the last few months. The colour and silhouette in its own are enough to make a statement and Kiara surely knows to do it full justice. While for the dinner date, the actress kept things simple with sleek hair while a black clutch accessorised her look. On the other hand, she styled the Prabal Gurung number with gold jewellery and neutral tones makeup to create a statement!

Keeping things classic and chic, the actress made a solid statement with her black tuxedo suit. The white shirt, black pant and blazer combo is unmatched as she elevated it with a black tie. A pair of black heeled booties, sleek ponytail and gold earrings completed her look.

Her pantsuits are clearly picked out from all over the colour wheel and this green sequinned number is quite the treat. She then cinched her waist with a matching belt while the plunging neckline and no-shirt combo added extra oomph. Copper toned makeup and textured mane rounded off the bright look.

Talking about bright looks, we also have this gorgeous neon number which is a modern take on the classic pantsuit. With an asymmetrical silhouette on top and flared pants on the bottom, the outfit is a winner in itself. We are also a fan of how she let her outfit do the talking and stuck to neutral makeup and wavy mane to balance out the look.

Which of her colourful pantsuits is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

