5 Times Kiara Advani set major goals with her vacation wardrobe

If you’re looking for outfit inspirations for your next staycation, Kiara Advani has you covered! Check it out

Now that the Covid restrictions have toned down a little, quite a lot of people are setting out of their houses for a staycation. While we advise you to be on your best behaviour when it comes to taking Covid precautions on your vacation, we’d also like to give you a plethora of outfit inspirations to choose from! Kiara Advani is on our list today and if you’re looking for a trendy yet laid-back vacation wardrobe, Advani has you covered!

Spend the day in the mountains with your friends and family in this easy maxi dress. It’s perfect for a day picnic with a view. It’s easy and light-weight to carry with a twist of femininity. You can keep things low-key like Kiara or glam the lookup with a pair of statement earrings or footwear to amp up the look.

Now, if your day is filled with a lot of moving around and your agenda is to spot animals or do other fun activities, a jumpsuit is a perfect option. It’s easy, comfortable and stylish at the same time. The right baseball cap and loads of SPF will make you look fashionable in no time.

If you’re like us and prefer the beaches more than the mountains, you know how important it is to have a relaxed strappy maxi in your vacation wardrobe. Kiara Advani pairs her maxi with statement earrings and reflector sunnies as she makes the most of her day by the beach!

If you’re one of those people who go all out glam with their vacation wardrobe this next look is for you. A perfect floral mini dress amped up with statement bell sleeves and cinched at the waist! Looking at her vacation wardrobe, we can say one thing surely which is the fact that she let her accessories do the talking and this belt bag serves as a proof!

Talking about accessories, headbands and scarves are another vacation favourite and this look right here is enough to steal the show. Keeping things simple with her wardrobe she chose for a yellow bralette while letting her headband and oversized sunnies do the talking.

What are your thoughts about her vacation wardrobe? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Alia Bhatt can't get enough of pink lehengas: 3 Times she showed us how to rock the look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×