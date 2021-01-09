5 Times Kiara Advani stole our hearts with her gorgeous desi ensembles and left us in awe

Kiara Advani undoubtedly knows her way around some of the most stunning desi ensembles and here's proof. Check it out

The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani has been making quite a lot of buzz especially when it comes to her desi ensembles. The actress always manages to bring something new to the table every time she steps out. While we recently loved her beachy wardrobe and in the process, we took a look back at some of her stunning desi looks and boy were we impressed all over again! Even if the diva is wearing a lehenga or a saree, she makes sure to move away from the usual designs and picks out some of the most stunning silhouettes.

Case in point, we have her first look on our list and this lehenga is by her favourite, Manish Malhotra. The muted tone was elevated with gold embroideries all over. While the lehenga was a statement in itself, it was her strappy blouse that elevated the look. The embellished blouse was then taken a notch higher with satin drapes along the arms that mimicked a dupatta. With a sleek ponytail and perfect glam, the actress looked her stunning best!

Next up on the list of favourite desi looks is this gorgeous sharara by Arpita Mehta. The mirror-worked kurta is enough statement in its own, and the tulle bottom perfectly balances it out. With soft waves and glowy makeup, the look is definitely a perfect one for the wedding season.

Next on our list is this stunning sequin drape by Akanksha Gajria. The saree draped in a classic manner bore tie-dye details all over while the pop of pink ensured all eyes were on her. With a diamond neckpiece as the perfect accessories and a glowing makeup look, Kiara surely stole the show!

This list so far proves that Kiara is already a pastel queen and while the diva has made the most of her desi ensembles, her lehengas always manage to make a statement. This particular embellished number is surely a winner and while it’s a statement in its own, she styled it with layered diamond necklaces and a full glam to elevate the look!

Lastly, we have this look that is a modern take on a lehenga. The Papa Don’t Preach separates bore a cropped lehenga skirt that was styled with an embellished strappy blouse. The embellishments on the skirt are clearly quite show-stopping and Kiara took it to the next level by pairing it up with a belt bag!

Lastly, we’d like to give a special mention to this gorgeous look by Arpita Mehta. Kiara looked every bit ravishing in the bright number!

