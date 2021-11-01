5 Times Kiara Advani's sharara sets showed us how to take our ethnic game a notch higher

Shararas have made a strong comeback and with our Bollywood celebs, the demand for these outfits is only going higher and higher. With Diwali just a few days away, we know how you are looking for outfit inspirations. While sarees, kurtas or lehengas are obviously doing the rounds, shararas are going to stand out from the rest of the crowd. And guess who's the latest sharara lover in town? It's Kiara Advani.

From movie promotions to attending sangeet ceremonies, Kiara sported some of the most elegant and beautiful sharara sets in the past that had left us in awe. And they can also be apt for festivities. Her traditional wardrobe is envy-inducing and statement-making at the same time. Let's not waste any more time and scroll below to see more.

During her recent movie promotions for Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra, she opted to go all traditional with her wardrobe. She made an appearance in a sharara set comprising a yellow short kurta and embroidered ivory pants. The kurta featured a halter-neck with gota patti work and floral embroidery in pink, green and white. A matching dupatta complemented the outfit. She wore a pair of statement earrings with her long mane styled into waves.

If you are a fan of co-ords, Kiara's baby pink co-ord sharara will be the right pick for you. She picked out this playful set from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta exuding all things summery. She wore a printed crop top bearing cowrie-shell detailing with sharara pants and layered with a chiffon shrug with a high-low hemline. She went natural with her makeup with flushed cheeks and styled her tresses into waves.

For your Diwali party, Kiara's embellished sharara set will work just like magic. The Ritika Mirchandani sharara set comprised a peplum top featuring silver embroidery and a V-shaped neckline. With matching sharara pants bearing a zig-zag embellished pattern, gold earrings, silver rings completed her glam diva look. Rosy cheeks, glossy lips, filled-in brows with hair styled into waves looked classy.

During the promotions of Kabir Singh, she was seen in an Arpita Mehta creation. She wore a yellow bandhani ruffle top teamed with matching sharara pants with a corset belt featuring cowrie-shell detailing. Long earrings, neutral makeup with hair blow-dried into waves looked fresh and glowing.

Kiara Advani looked like a princess in this plum coloured gharara set from Arpita Mehta serving as the perfect alternative to lehengas. She wore blurred polka-dotted pants with a cropped hand-embroidered blouse doused in gold featuring a sweetheart neckline. The dupatta in the striped pattern was in shades of magenta, peach and pink with a matching border as that of the blouse. A multi-stringed gold necklace complemented her outfit. With tresses styled into waves, peachy makeup, pink lips looked alluring.

So which sharara set do you want to steal from Kiara? Let us know in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: 5 Celebs who will inspire you to wear matha pattis on your big day





