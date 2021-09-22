5 Times Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat gave couple style goals by doing desi & trendy style right

Dressing up with bae is always fun, be it for date nights, weddings or even just casual outings. We're always on the look out for style inspiration and find ways to resonate the same energy and match our partner's style. And who better to look for inspiration than Tinsel Town's most adorable couple, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat who always look put together!

Kriti and Pulkit have been shelling couple goals and have been inseparable ever since they worked together in Pagalpanti. The adorable duo not only looks good on-screen but off it together and always match each other's energies. Take a look at the five times the duo were decked up and looked put together no matter where they were headed.

Kriti and Pulkit were spotted after a brunch date, heading out of a restaurant together. They looked effortlessly stylish, Kriti in a pair of faded blue bell bottoms and a crop top while her beau played it safe in a white tee, black jeans and chunky sneakers.

While promoting their film back in 2019, the Pagalpanti duo was papped together looking as stylish as ever. Kriti opted for a bold orange mini strapless dress paired with matching stilettos, while Pulkit opted for an experimental look that involved a leather jacket paired with pinstripe pants and formal dress shoes, as they struck a pose together.

For a wedding, Kriti and Pulkit were dressed to the nines! KK opted for a red and white striped saree that was elegance personified. Keeping his look formal, the Fukrey star opted for a white and black pinstripe pantsuit.

Striking a pose for yet another promotional event, the 37-year-old opted for a pastel yellow pantsuit that he wore a simple white tee and styled with dress shoes. Kriti on the other hand went with a boho look. The Housefull 4 diva rocked a traditional printed bralette-style top with a plunging neckline, paired with high-waisted cream flared pants. A long jacket in the same print as her crop top completed the 30-year-old diva's look.

As guests to yet another wedding, the duo looked their traditional best as they struck a pose on the beach together. Kriti looked resplendent in a blush pink embellished lehenga and ruffle dupatta while Pulkit opted for a floral kurta. He accessorised his look with tinted sunglasses while Kriti picked out pastel blue chaanbaalis and a pink maang tikka to complete her look.

