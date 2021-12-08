5 Times Kriti Sanon got the jet set mode activated in us only to pick black outfits

If you do not want to break the routine of dressing up in black outfits, you're at the right spot now. What could be as iconic and chic as this hue? You can never be at a lack of inspiration when you have this hue on your mind. It makes you pop in style and make statements simultaneously. If your mood skews black all day, everywhere, then take it when you catch a flight just like Kriti Sanon showed us multiple times how to make it the hue of travel fits.

When black meets leather, you know you’re in store for a bombshell look the winter asked for. Throw on a sleeveless puffer leather jacket with a broad belt like the 31-year-old did over a full-sleeved turtleneck top. Team it with faux leather leggings, knee-length boots, and a black quilted bag. Need more of black?

A dress for a travel outfit? That’s your start to a sporty and cool monochrome look. Kriti picked out a black sweatshirt mini dress that bore two straps with white typography printed on it. She matched her OOTD with shoes and oversized sunnies.

Just ensuring that you’ve “checked off” the must-have fit for the season. Also, how much print is too much? The Mimi actress chose an offbeat outfit with the denim mini dress that had both sleeves pulled up. Then appeared, the extra layer which cinched her waist and looked quite breezy a number which created an asymmetric look. This put together with a black face mask and Fila’s white sneakers created a fancy look, right?

With an athleisure fit beside you, you’ve definitely lucked out enough to brave the cold. Kriti opted for Adidas’ black sweatshirt that entailed a printed detail on it, that brought a pop of pink that will surely brighten up your day. Wear this will hooded number with black leggings that crop a little over ankles and keep it all perfectly on point with pink shoes. So jet-set-worthy!

A winning look you sure won’t skip, how spot-on! Go for the spiffiest straight-fit denim pants as the Hum Do Hamare Do actress did and put it together with a white ribbed top with printed straps. The cute bow on her pants, the black sling bag, and sneakers looked the best. Too cold outside? Warm yourself with a black jacket.

Which look are you excited to re-create? Let us know in the comments below.

