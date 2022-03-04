5 Times Kriti Sanon made a fabulous case for mini bodycon dresses like a striking fashion queen

Do shorter hems have you thinking of summer? Let's just fast-forward to the sultry days and live the stylish star life already. How about we favour mini bodycon dresses and get on with serious statement-making business? Dresses can merge comfort and glamour only to have you live in these on repeat. If you're ready to act fast on walking towards the fabulous girl route, this unerring guide is all you need. Kriti Sanon has an impressive slew of dresses that look nothing short of charming, here's your eye-pleasing tour of all things stunning!

Would you ever put pink dresses on a snooze fest? Let's say it'll never stand a chance. Dressed like a doll in Revolve Camille Drape Mesh dress, the ruched number costs Rs. 5,415 and features a sweetheart neckline, satin straps, and a corseted bodice. Sukriti Grover styled the mini outfit for the starlet with metallic pink heeled gladiators, a choker chain necklace, and rings.

Think summer, think a day without a pop of neon is incomplete. The Mimi actress rocked a strappy green neon body-hugging dress that bore lace embroidered corset detail. If you aren't a jacket girl, you can absolutely skip it. Finish off your OOTD with tie-up matching heels.

Go dramatic or go home! Tell us you chose the former. You're on the right fashionable track. The 31-year-old picked out Malak El Ezzawy's mini strapless dress that brought a hefty colourful show with tassels and a train just added to the beauty of her look. Strappy black stilettos and double hoop studded earrings look super spot-on.

Are you as unapologetically in love with hot pink as we are? Here's an amped-up way of how to dish out a phenomenal look. Opt for a mini body-hugging dress with a square neckline and shoulder pads. Here's an easy hack to colour-block right, slide your feet into strappy stilettos that have quite the mesmerising colour show.

Want to look ravishing, well, who would say no to this? Get your LBD to make you sparkle extra. As seen on the Raabta actress, the full-sleeved black bodycon dress came with a plunging neckline detail and shoulder pads. Make it look party-perfect with pointed-toe pumps and drop earrings.



Which look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: 5 stars who showed how to twin outfits with eye makeup in the most glam way