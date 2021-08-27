5 Times Kriti Sanon played her retro style game up in PHENOMENAL polka dot outfits

The replete pattern of coloured dots in similar size has a beauty that’s age-old but still a classy trend. While Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama took polka dot to another level with her creative spirit we now see how this simple pattern can add oomph to any look with its retro aesthetics. Kriti Sanon, who currently is having her moment in the industry with Mimi becoming a successful hit movie, has tweaked her fashion game for good scaling up her style score with pretty dresses and stunning pant top sets proving that she is the ultimate ‘Param Sundari’. Regardless of finding a new fashion sense that’s all vibrant, bold and starry, Kriti has not left her love for polka dot outfits behind. Here are 5 phenomenal looks of the star donning polka dot numbers like a true diva.

Back in 2017, Kriti Sanon’s style graph saw frequent fluctuations where she had disappointed and equally surprised fashion pundits with her fashion game. The experimental phase always helps the star to find their fashion ground and to break out from their comfort zones.

Her formal look in polka dot top and a grey pencil skirt is a safe and classy style that’s perfect for an office-ready look. Her white top that bore fat black dots featured a drop shoulder oversized silhouette with exaggerated sleeves and a tie detail. Kriti looked lovely in red lips, dark-winged liner and muted make-up. She amped up the semi-formal look with an uber-cool chignon ponytail with an oriental Samurai bun twist. The diva sealed the look perfect with black stilettos and simple silver stud earrings.

Kriti attended the 2019 Asia Spa Awards held in Mumbai donning a stunning black and white polka dot gown. The flowy multi-layered gown by Yousef Al Jasmi featured a flouncy hem, ruffle detail and a high neck. With sheer balloon sleeves and a cinched waist details, the gown scaled up Kriti’s glamour quotient. Bright red lipstick, a hint of blush, minimal accessories that included dangling earrings and stacked bracelets from Diosa Jewels and kohl-rimmed eyes complimented her glam look. She styled her hair up in a braided bun and left a few tendrils open framing her pretty face.

In 2020, she glammed up in a black and white mini polka dot dress taking the retro route with a sub-urban twist with neon green pumps. She styled up her chic look with a broad white belt that cinched her waist and retro-style tinted cat-eye glasses and hoop earrings. Her pretty mini-dress featured inbuilt tie detail around the neck. The diva rounded off her girly look with nude lips, minimal makeup and wavy beach hair.

This year, Kriti brought some fabulous fashion picks to the table with her enticing looks. Her dramatic one-shoulder jumpsuit from Nasty Gal is proof of that. Her contemporary look was dosed in the subtlety of white while the polka dot organza dramatic sleeve gave it a contrasting punch of dapperness. Her all-white jumpsuit that bore a sweetheart neckline featured wide-legged pants that cropped at her ankles to elevate her tall frame. She teamed the look with wine red heels that matched her lips and completed the style with dangling earrings and a sleek centre-parted ponytail.

Her recent look in a cherry red multi-tiered strapless dress from Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam was everything fun and fab. The polka dot midi dress featured a bandeau top, a matching fabric belt that cinched her waist and a flowy tiered ruffle skirt. The classic red and black combo’s retro essence was amplified with her choice of OTT Christian Louboutin's heels that came with black satin tie-up detail with gold straps attached to them. She painted her nails black and rounded off the look with soft pink lips, black dangle earrings and a wavy hairdo.

