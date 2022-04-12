5 Times Kriti Sanon proved it's chic and cool to rock white crop tops in summer

Skipping crop tops is definitely not the rule of the season. What's the alternative to crop tops? Something hotter. Think there exists one? Crop tops are the best to live it up to every chic moment of your dreams. As toasty days come with not just a side but lots of sweat-filled minutes, take the stint of dressing up yourself with lightweight ensembles this month. Here are the throwback days to when Kriti Sanon put out a streak of spiffy looks in white crop tops.

One glance at this look and we just couldn't blink our eyes. The Mimi actress truly has a keen eye for fashion-forward outfits and here's the show she brought together her travel getup. She picked out a white crop top that entailed gold embroidery and combined it with high-waisted jeans. Her look had both a touch of winter and summer, as the neutral-tone blazer had a cut-out detail on her sleeves. Kriti sealed it all up with a mask and pointed-toe pumps.

If you're a hottie and you know it, a crop top will never stop being your favourite. The 31-year-old chose a white ruched crop top that was coupled with drawstring detail and short sleeves. She kept her casual look spot-on with blue high-waisted loose baggy jeans, a gold necklace, a Dior saddlebag, sneakers, and blue-tinted sunnies.

How many trends are too many? We've lost track for good. She brought the best of summer fashion as she brought a crop top and skirt together in one look. Kriti chose a sporty vibe as she rocked a white crop top that featured a twisted hem and an Oval-shaped neckline. To match her high-waisted black pencil skirt, she chose a sports bra with a deep V-neckline.

Had enough floral this season? We don't think so if you haven't tried out something as fabulous as this blue denim with ripped details and embroidery that puts up colourful flowers. The Bachchan Pandey actress styled her jeans with a white cropped tank top that consisted of a front tie-up detail and typography that read, "Stay Curious". Thrown in essential accessories to wrap up your look.

Every ensemble deserves a fair chance. So, shorts aren't the only cool ones to exist. Trust these sweatpants for once and you'll want to live in them forever. Kriti tweaked her tank top into a cropped one with a side knot and clubbed it with deep blue sweatpants. Sneakers and sunnies became her friends in finishing up her day's look.

Which look do you want to re-create? Let us know in the comments below.

