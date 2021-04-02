5 times Kriti Sanon rocked the neon look and gave us fashion goals

Dressing in neon represents boldness, confidence and a magnifying glamour that can make heads turn.

Neon has entered the fashion world since sometime now and has managed to stay! Our Bollywood divas have time and again been spotted rocking the neon look. One of our favourites is none other than, Kriti Sanon. Kriti carries every look with grace and glamour. Her neon looks are to die for and they range from casual to formal. We have shortlisted a few of our recent favourite neon looks by Kriti Sanon.

Spotted wearing a blue tracksuit layered with a neon jacket, Kriti Sanon went with an extremely bold and quirky look. This look could have been difficult to pull off, but Kriti effortlessly carried it. She teamed this eye-catching attire with star-shaped hoops and quirky shoes. To add on to the eccentricity of this outfit, even her nails were painted in different colours!

You can never go wrong with neon! Kriti Sanon looked absolutely magical in this neon dress. The lace detailing further amplified the look of the dress and gave it a sultry vibe. Kriti paired this dress with a denim jacket and gold hoops. The matching neon gladiator heels were definitely the highlight of this outfit.

This outfit makes for just the perfect vacay look! Kriti Sanon was spotted donning a neon tank top and denim shorts. The attractive top was perfectly complemented by the blue denim shorts. She accessorised her outfit with oversized shades and gave us the perfect summer look!

This neon body con midi dress worn by Kriti Sanon is just the most apt outfit for a cute date night. The one-shoulder dress provided a flattering fit that perfectly hugged her body and accentuated her curves. She kept it simple yet trendy by teaming the dress with zebra-printed heels and small hoops.

Adorned in an appealing casual attire, Kriti Sanon was dressed up in a neon full-sleeved crop top and black paper bag high-waisted pants. She had layered the neon crop top over a black sports bra that revved up the look. Her golden strappy heels were just a bonus add on to the already flawless outfit.

So, which neon look did Kriti carry the best, according to you?

