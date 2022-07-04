5 Times Kriti Sanon showed how to have a ball of fun with fabulous monochrome outfits

Monochrome isn't a trend, it's probably become a way of life. As spectators of celebrities, ours, and the general public's fashion, let's admit the magic of white and black isn't exiting. This combo has proved to be no less determined to roll out glamour at all times and as pleased as we sound at this very moment, let's give you a spiffy tour through Kriti Sanon's archives of monochrome looks. It centers around cool looks from jumpsuits to skirts, let's lock down your mood board for days ahead.

New to join her wow club of outfits, this Safiyaa one-shoulder jumpsuit featured ivory sleeves and a cape attached at the back which settled down on the floor like a trail with slit details. The Bachchhan Paandey actress' look was styled by Sukriti Grover who also put in pointed-toe pumps and sparkly studded circular earrings to round off this modish look.

Serving maximum chicness since forever and how! This monsoon-apt Lovebirds Studio set featured chessboard printed full-sleeved top and high-waisted trousers. To match her co-ordinated ensemble, Kriti opted for a tote bag and further added gold earrings and Paio's black strappy stilettos.

Clothes for when it's too good a day to look like a bombshell. This monochrome look as styled by Sukriti had a crop top by Flirtatious with a deep neckline and double noodle straps. This was clubbed with black trousers which had an in-built belt and also a wide-leg aesthetic. Put all together with stilettos, statement rings, and hoop earrings, her party look was sealed off.

There's something so freeing about crop tops, these take no time to quickly go up on our endlessly-wearable list. As seen above, Kriti rocked a oval-shaped deep neckline crop top worn over a black bra that matched that of her pencil-fit skirt. The Mimi actress wrapped up her OOTD with Fila sneakers and a black mask.

When it's playtime with polka dots, turn to this look. The 31-year-old chose a Nasty Gal white strapless jumpsuit which consisted of a sweetheart neckline and was covered with a subtle take of a glorious-looking sheer printed fabric that had a voluminous balloon sleeve and was also tied into a side-knotted detail. Keep your brunch look bright with red pointed-toe pumps and drop earrings.

