5 Times Kriti Sanon showed us how to party all pretty in pink mini dresses

Not all affirmations are hard to make. Think pink today and tell us is there any better glam-giver of a hue? Whether party, vacay, date, lunch, or anything on your mind, pink is the prettiest. An influx of dresses was welcomed well the past season and the rut mustn't take a break because glam things don't slip out of the trend zone. As pink continues to be the star of the show, here's what we're looking at every two minutes: pink mini dresses. Kriti Sanon has some unbeatably stellar ones.

Trust us when we tell you some dresses go the extra chic mile. Ease the closet clutter issues you may have with too many little black dresses. Pink deserves a good space and here's why we don't like to look at this colour as old. It's too cute to not own a fanbase. Take a look at the Bachchhan Paandey star's 5 dresses and tell us which look has a vibe.

Newest-in: Let's rave about ruffles and the fit. Flawlessly styled by Sukriti Grover in House of Amen's mini bubblegum pink dress, Kriti showed us how to party in style. This one-shoulder bodycon dress boasted a ruched detail as well. It was put together with hoop earrings, stacked rings, and Christian Louboutin slingback pumps.

Baby girl, bring that bling on! This carnation pink Yousef Al Jasmi mini dress had a burst of sequins and feathers to offer. Another notable trait is the body-hugging silhouette. Wear it like the queen of the party would with strappy stilettos and dangling earrings.

Come on Barbie, let's go party, yeah? This Alex Perry dress is an absolute win with a square neckline and statement structured sleeve. Her stylist tapped into the colour-blocking for she clubbed the bodycon ensemble with colourful strappy stilettos. She also put in hoop earrings and multiple rings to turn up the glam quotient.

Blush mode on with this ruched mini dress. The Mimi actress rocked a Camille Drape Mesh Dress from Revolve. The satin straps and sweetheart neckline makes us want to flirt with its charm. So right for a date or party, isn't it? Up the ante of your glam with a studded necklace and metallic pink stilettos.

Consider this your proof that a denim dress is the snazziest out there. If you want to root for a sporty-cool look as you go to a party, take a cue right now. This monotone burly outfit from Hiro had box pleated sleeves with flaps, a collar, a fitted bodice, and a zipper detail. This mini pink dress seen on the Luka Chuppi was styled by Sukriti Grover with stacked gold chain-link necklaces, hoop earrings and multi-coloured kicks.

