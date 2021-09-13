5 Times Kriti Sanon showed us she is the 'Anarkali girl'

It only takes one look at an ethnic outfit to give an instant spoiler alert that says glam vibes only. Attending a traditional event today appears to be incomplete without an attire that agrees to blend. Anarkalis have always stood the chance as charming enough to be trusted upon. Pick some tips to style your anarkalis similar to Kriti Sanon.

Pretty floral, anyone? Who wouldn’t approve of an ensemble that brings black and multi-coloured print together? The Luka Chuppi actress dolled up in a Rohit Bal Anarkali set that came with pants. The flowy number featured a plunging neckline, sheer sleeves, and a partially see-through detail attached at the front. Her outfit was rounded off with black juttis, silver earrings, fingerings, and a fresh rose that sat on her hair.

A little bit of modern, a little bit of traditional. When combined, here’s the best you can get. Kriti picked out a Mohammad Mazhar ivory Anarkali that bore gold prints on the flare which had an asymmetrical hemline. While the bodice imitated the look of a jacket with silver buttons, white-collar and full sleeves with stripes designed with a crepe fabric. Juttis and jhumkas were used to sign off her OOTD.

Sukriti and Aakriti’s turquoise floor-length Anarkali kurta is straight-up glamourous. The Raabta starlet chose to wear it to a reality show, it entailed a pleated flare while the little cut-out detail gave us a peek of the embroidered bralette that's pretty. Gold jhumkas, bangles, and fingerings were the perfect accessories.

One outfit, so many details to gush over. The hot pink full-sleeved Anarkali by Vasavi Shah came with a gold embroidered dupatta that also had shades of yellow, ivory, and orange. She kept her look simple with circular earrings and fingerings.

Anything that reminds you of Summer may feel like a thing of the past but with this floral printed Anarkali combo, there’s always room for some fun with a pop of yellow. Kriti donned the Anita Dongre Anarkali that featured a midi-length kurta that had a broad border, dupatta with tassels, and churidar pants. She completed her look with juttis and gold chaandbalis.

