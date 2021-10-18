5 Times Kriti Sanon took her looks to the next level with her edgy eye makeup

Like it or not, the festive season is all about getting decked up in our favourite outfits and putting on and experimenting with our makeup. Because if you think makeup doesn't matter, you haven't seen the line in cosmetics counters during the festive season. You can't deny the fact that makeup doesn't play an important role. And they contribute a lot more to accentuating our features focusing mainly on the eyes. If you too are all about trying out different colours, take cues from Kriti Sanon herself.

Kriti has always given some makeup looks that are worth taking note of. And if you are sceptical about taking a different path, Kriti is here to help you out. So people, pay attention to her eyes.

Now, who doesn't love pink? Kriti, too, dressed up in a fabulous bodycon dress by Yousef Al Jasmi that came with a mesh crew neckline surrounded by feathers and also on the sleeves. The dress had sequinned and embroidered work throughout and matching the gorgeous ensemble was her shimmery pink eyeshadow that complimented her outfit which totally stole the show. With her hair tied up in a messy bun, she looked like the diva that she is.

Only Kriti would opt for a bright blue eyeliner with a blue dress. Kriti wore an electrifying velvet blue one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit during the promotions of Mimi. What made her look captivating was her glittery blue eyeliner and her dewy makeup. With diamond hoops and strappy heels, she looked stunning.

Like a little green? The Luka Chhupi actress dressed up in an emerald cut-out couture gown by Shantanu and Nikhil. Against flawless skin, she decided to go with sparkly green eyeshadow while her water line was lined with black kohl. A lot of drama right?

Love smokey eyes? Kriti does too. Kriti decked up in a Shantanu and Nikhil in a white and gold lehenga which she styled with a pair of chunky earrings, bangles and rings. Her dewy skin was complimented with smokey eyes and a dash of highlighter along with nude lips. A mix of black. brown and glitter completed her dramatic look.

In her green fusion lehenga that comprised a long kurta top and a lehenga, Kriti who is a master of pulling off things elegantly and effortlessly showed us you can add your style with just a pop of eyeshadow matching your outfit.

For another event, Kriti slayed in a Falguni and Shane mini dress heavily embellished in shades of grey. Although the ruffled tulle sleeves stole the entire show, it was her shimmery smokey grey eyes that grabbed eyeballs.

We saved the best for the last. Kriti loves to colour play with her eyes and we have got proof. Want to go bold? Take notes from Kriti herself who styled her pink mini dress with shades of blue and pink. You would have never imagined mixing and matching this one but Kriti did and did she look any less breathtaking?

So which one do you want to experiment with? And did you like Kriti's looks? Tell us in the comments.

