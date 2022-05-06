5 Times Kriti Sanon's blue denim jackets made for cool and chic sartorial episodes

Denim definitely has a long-standing classic behaviour of staying a staple. From work, brunch, play to dinner, and everything in between, it's way too regular to find someone don this fabric every day. In a room full of new trends, not everybody is ready to hit refresh from the true-blue denim. Tell us you're back with the daily grind already where fashion is doing the slaying round as it should. As it goes on with a streak of hitting hallmarks, here's an edit to show you what a cool summer can gloat about.

On days when your crop tops don't agree to deliver, get a blue denim jacket to layer up and make it the chic and glam blanket. Here's how to style these up like Kriti Sanon who showed fab days are ever-in.

Her latest denim day had all our favourites. The Bachchhan Paandey actress picked out an oversized denim shacket that bore distressed details and had its sleeves rolled up. She wore it with a close-neck grey tee and paired it up with striped denim shorts and a frayed hem. To accessorise her ootd, the starlet opted for sneakers, black sunnies, hoop earrings, a chain-link necklace, and Chanel's quilted bag.

Sporty and a whole lotta spiffy! She rode the denim-on-denim bandwagon with a white crop top which she topped off with a deep blue denim jacket and both teamed up with high-waisted mom-fit jeans. Adding a party spin to this sporty-chic look was rightly done with a black embellished belt. Don't leave your sneakers behind, that's the complementing addition you need to seal your coffee hangs look.

Subscribed to denim fever yet? Then we're certain that you've been acquainted with rompers. Lean in on the fun as you opt for a blue body-hugging denim romper with a zipper and pockets. Style this cosy and a little too cute with a cropped jacket that entailed an offbeat hem. Throw in key summer accessories like black sunnies, sports shoes, and a white handbag.

We're certain this look had you at stripes, denim-on-denim, and boots. It has all you need. When the temps seem to stay chill, do as the Mimi actress rocked a striped v-neck tee beneath her unbuttoned denim jacket. We saw more of the snazzy take with skinny-fit jeans and combat boots.

Sweatsuit but make it summer appropriate. Fair enough given the sweltering days isn't it? The Heropanti actress chose to jet-set with a monochrome full-sleeved sweatshirt which she paired up with joggers that featured ripped details. Here's denim slay made easy, put a blue jacket with distressed details on and get some natty help from your black sunglasses and silver shoes to round out your look.

