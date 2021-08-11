5 Times Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott prove their couple's style is all about the EDGE

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a turbulent relationship. The duo has been on-again and off-again multiple times both before and after the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster. Despite it all, Kylie and Travis make it a point to be there for their only daughter on both major occasions and smaller events, always pampering her. That in itself proves that the duo makes wonderful parents to her.

When they've been dating, Kylie and Travis have stepped out together for multiple red carpet events putting their most fashionable and edgiest foot forward. Here are 5 times the duo gave us couple goals with their edgy style.

For the MET Gala, their first red carpet appearance after the birth of Stormi, Kylie and Travis walked the red carpet together and twinned in black. Kylie opted for a black cut-out gown by Alexander Wang for the 2018 event. She styled this with diamond-studded sunglasses while Scott stood close to the beauty mogul, also in an all-black attire accessorised with a leather belt.

At the MET Gala, the very next year in 2019, Kylie's purple feather Versace dress went viral! Travis kept his look on the low in an olive green outfit while Jenner went all-out in a purple net dress with a feathered detail and deep neck cut out. A glossy purple wig complimented this edgy look.

For the Grammy Awards the same year, Kylie accompanied Travis Scott on the red carpet with all eyes on her yet again. Scott let his lady love grab the limelight in a baby pink Balmain jumpsuit that she styled with a silver and white belt and pink gloves. Scott kept it stylish in a black suit statement jewels and dreadlocks as they shared some PDA on the red carpet.

When the singer called Kylie 'wifey' in public, the world went crazy! The duo was joined by the apple of their eye for a benefit event where the Kylie Cosmetics CEO looked breath-taking in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier olive green dress with custom sheer gloves. Scott on the other hand looked suave in a black Bottega Veneta suit and matched with Stormi who was also dressed in black.

Packing on the PDA for Scott's Netflix Documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, the singer couldn't keep his hands off his lady love who looked resplendent in a bodycon white dress that ended just below her knees. We love Kylie's backless dress that she styled with white pumps and her hair pulled into a slick ponytail. Scott looked dapper in a satin brown suit and matching shoes for the night.

