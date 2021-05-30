5 Times the little black dress proved to fit the bill of a ‘Perma trend’

What’s here to stay and steal your heart always? The little black dress. Have you given it the ticket to enter the ‘Perma-trend’ list, yet?

Is your wardrobe dominated by black? We're certain the LBD, or little black dress, makes up for a lot of it, and you've probably worn it way too many times. A term coined by the French designer Gabrielle Bonheur Coco Chanel in the 1920s is still popular today, and we believe all that’s iconic remains iconic for a reason. From actress Audrey Hepburn to Princess Diana and Bollywood celebrities, this little black wonder has proven to be a must-have and can instantly elevate any look. Do we need any more evidence to call it a ‘Perma-trend’?

The little black dress is a timeless classic that does not necessitate anything extra to have its celebratory moment, such is the power it possesses. Perma-trends are those that do not fade over time, but rather thrive and expand into your closet through a variety of designs. Here’s our edit to show you how divas of Bollywood embraced this trend over the years and continue to do so.

Looking for a formal or a party outfit? The Sonchiriya actor, Bhumi Pednekar does it in style and here's the proof. She opted for a velvet blazer dress featuring a lapel collar and kept her glam soft, emphasizing the focus on her dress.

Are you a sucker for exaggerated sleeves? Take a fashion cue from the Kedarnath actress, Sara Ali Khan on how to do it with sheer panache. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr picked this satin overlapping bodycon dress with victorian sleeves and paired it with finger rings. She kept her hair sleek, lips vibrant, and eyes drenched in shimmer.

Always ready for a day out in black, Ananya Panday, the Khaali Peeli actress wore a black net solid sheer full-sleeved top and layered it over with a strappy wrap dress detailed with buttons. A pair of black stockings, peep toe-stilettos, subtle pout, and wavy hair will seal the look for you.

Forever ready to serve looks like a queen. Shanaya Kapoor slayed in a mini A-line dress by Prabal Gurung that bore cold-shoulder puffed sleeves. She wrapped it all with peach lips and straight hair.

The Gold movie star, decked up in a solid black overlap dress with a black clutch and a stiletto adorned in gold details. She finished the look with smokey eyes, nude lips, and wavy hair.

How many little black dresses do you own?

Credits :INSTAGRAM

