5 Times Madhuri Dixit proved to be the ultimate ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’ in her mesmerising lehenga styles

has always been a fashion diva. She has never feared experimenting with both ethnic and western outfits and sure has a special liking for gorgeous and grand lehengas. Being in the jury panel for the popular show Dance Deewane 3, the stunning actor cum dancer makes sure to stay relevant to the audience today with her A-game in fashion.

Madhuri’s lehenga collection is versatile and comes in all shades of happiness. From chic metallic numbers to exotic vibrant prints, the Gulaab Gang actress’ ethnic style can be your perfect inspiration for all wedding events from the Mehndi ceremony to the wedding reception party. She excludes grace and pulls off each of them with utmost elegance and we surely can’t get enough of her mesmerising lehengas. Here are 5 of her best looks in fabulous designer lehengas.

Fusing modern elements in ethnic silhouette, Madhuri Dixit’s green Amit Aggarwal lehenga was a divine grace with a contemporary twist. The light green metallic skirt, dark green blouse with cape sleeves and a sweetheart neckline were the highlights of her shiny ensemble. She matched the aesthetics of her outfit with equally stunning glam makeup, a messy bun and matching earrings and bracelets.

She spotlighted the craft of Chikankari in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. Her elegant ivory ensemble came with the most unique blouse featuring delicate floral lace along the sleeves and neckline and her chiffon skirt looked amazing with a contemporary chevron pattern featuring Kasab work. Madhuri accessorised up with emerald-detailed pearl earrings, a stunning green cocktail ring and pearl bangles. Classic blow-dried hair and dewy makeup completed her all-white look.

Her offbeat look in a trendy tie-dye lehenga is definitely a conversation starter! She styled up the silk lehenga set from Aza Fashions by Reeti Arneja with statement silver kada and floral designed earrings. Her embroidered jacket-style banjara blouse featured a V neckline replete with sequin and thread embroidery. She rounded off the look with berry-toned lips, a hint of blush and left her silky tresses open.

Her breezy lavender number was one of a kind look featuring pockets, phulkari work in shades of deep purple, coral, icy blue and mustard yellow and mirror work and gota patti detailing. Doused in soothing powder blue embroidery, her skirt featured a pretty tulle lined hemline in purple. Madhuri’s dreamy look by designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti is a winning choice for any bridesmaid to steal the show with its quirky designs and vibrant colours.

The Devdas actress nailed the bright blue exotic printed lehenga by Torani like a true diva. Her traditional lehenga was adorned with multi-coloured floral prints and the ensemble came with a sheer net dupatta in similar prints. The tassel detailing on the V-neckline of her blouse gave a fun touch to her fab look. A statement neckpiece and earrings amped up the grandness of her regal look and she rounded off her style in a messy plait.

