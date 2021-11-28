5 Times Malaika Arora was the queen of athleisure with the coolest gym outfits

For a regular gym-goer, in addition to working out and eating clean, hoarding up on relaxed and exercise-friendly outfits need to be taken into consideration as well. If you often see yourself flock into stores with activewear, you know this obsession can be shaped into the right one. Look at how Malaika Arora has a great roster of activewear, it can motivate all of us to stay fit and toss out the outfits that no longer prove to be cool. It’s colourful and so very edgy.

If there’s something that never stops showing signs of being a classic and most-trusted hue, make a quick guess with white as the answer. Want something that sticks to your skin? Mala picked out a white tank top which she wore over a neon orange bra and put it together with grey pants that bore a tie-up detail. Her regular white slides finished off her gym look.

Level up your workout-ready wardrobe with colours that look super promising. You can head out post-gym / pilates with this three-toned set that bore a hot pink tee which she tied up to a knot to create a crop top and put her OOTD together with leggings, mask, and slides.

Want to go monochrome? Make it fashion with the chicest hues you can think of also referred to as white and black. The 48-year-old opted for a printed sports bra which was casually layered with a printed tank top which got a hot treatment with a side knot and of course, the ripped black spandex stole the limelight and so did her slides and mask.

Ain’t a leggings person? Time to flaunt those toned legs and bare that midriff. B-town’s hottie, Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer sure swears by an A-game, just look at this and tell us we’re not wrong. Pick up your sports bra as Mala chose a Reebok one which she teamed with white breathable training shorts that entailed a waistband with white typography on it and she wrapped it around with a matching jacket. Kill the heat, you can own the show!

The last thing you’d want is an outfit that disappoints. Let nothing ruin your workout mood, here’s the one that looks fail-safe. The lover of Reebok picked out a rouge pink Reebok sports bra which she wore over a printed bra and layered these two with a jacket. Embrace the season of layering up with all things cozy and combine it all with joggers, multi-coloured kicks, and a Louis Vuitton tote.

