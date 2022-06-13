5 Times Malaika Arora showed us how to look glam in her steal-worthy white kurtas

No summer ever looks warm without white ensembles in sight. 2022 is no different or less-lived, Malaika Arora just made a case today in a kurta suit. You don't need to invest in inordinate inspiration-hunting time, the diva has some best and comfiest ethnic looks served in kurtas. Easy days are here, so make some plans to get up, style, and slay. Vibe check: Do you want to swear by white too? Follow this guide, these ensembles will see you through days, nights, and everything in between.

Allow us to repeat this statement. Nothing like a white kurta set. The Anarkali Disco Chali dancer was spotted today at the airport. Dressed in an Ambraee satin silk midi kurta with three-quarter sleeves, it was teamed with straight-fit flower printed pants. The same flower prettiness was spread as borders, case in point: the V-neckline and cuffs. This desi look was further styled with black sunnies and Fizzy Goblet embroidered juttis.

Flower prints and white. We want this for sure. What about you? We got introduced to this pretty print, thanks to Mala and Maheep Kapoor who rocked the same outfit from The Loom. For an intimate pre-wedding celebration, go prepped to look like a hit. This cotton kurta set featured a knee-length kurta with a V-neckline, lace embroidered patterns attached to the organza dupatta, and palazzo pants with scalloped embroidery. The mother-of-one rocked this with a white quilted mini handbag and juttis.

Never a dull or a no-glam moment with an all-white ensemble. Here's how to have a lovely bright day. Opt for a short chikankari kurta with bell sleeves, also beautified with lace embroidered patterns. Team this V-neck ensemble with sharara pants. Style your OOTD with kolhapuri heels, Dior’s Oblique Saddle bag, and black sunnies. Gorgeous girl? Say Oui.

To look like an angel isn't a thing of the past. Say minimalism is in. Malaika wore a full-sleeved kurta which featured an embroidered V-neckline, cuffs, and hem. This she put together with an organza dupatta which consisted of a polka dot embroidered design, and white pants which had organza borders and flower embroidery to spruce up its glam. Complement it with juttis that match.

We told you Malaika's fashion archives are a gift that keeps on giving alluring things. Would you wear this kurta set to lunch? May you say yes and your reply is heard loud. It's stunning, right? The Kaal Dhamaal dancer chose a heavily embroidered kurta suit coupled with a V lace embroidered design and tassels. She concluded her look with neutral-toned kolhapuri flats, sunnies, and a silver quilted sling bag.

Which look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

