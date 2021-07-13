5 Times Mouni Roy gave us summer girl vibes in pretty floral print dresses

As we miss the brightness of summer in this gloomy winter, here are the best 5 summer girl looks of Mouni Roy rocking floral print numbers. Check it out!

Fashion comes effortlessly to . Her impeccable figure makes sure she looks breathtakingly awesome whatever she wears. Regardless, the diva does know to style up even casual basics in such a way that makes our jaws drop. One glimpse of her Instagram account proves her love for floral prints and summer aesthetics. Here are 5 times she stunned us looking like a bouquet of flowers in her casual summery floral outfits. If you love Mouni’s chic style sense, take cues to rock these looks to your next brunch date or girls’ night party.

Her one-shoulder maxi dress bore a multi-coloured replete floral pattern all over in pastel tones and romantic ruffle details. Lounging in her garden, matching her outfit with the backdrop, Mouni looked stunning in her chiffon dress from Pankh. She accessorised up the asymmetric number with a bracelet, rings and left her tresses open.

Giving us the perfect date night style inspiration, Mouni turned heads in a peach and yellow-hued floral dress that featured a sensuous back with knot detail and a plunging neckline. Her sleeveless dress from The Edit Dubai cinched at the waist and flared towards the hemline giving us a modern princessy vibe. She kept the accessory department minimal with a dainty necklace, a bracelet and a statement ring. Nude heels and a matching handbag signed off her beautiful look.

Her black and white strappy mini dress with cut out hemline and floral design all over is one the best looks to bookmark for a fun vacation, outing or date. The crochet dress is best to chill in scorching summer. The Brahmastra actress teamed the backless summer girl dress with chunky white kicks giving it sporty touch and millennial glam look. She elevated her style with smokey eye makeup, red lips and rounded off the look carrying a black bag.

Wearing a pretty one-shouldered floral mini frock from Mirror the Store, Mouni looked like a high school teenager. The corset style dress bore puffy one shoulder sleeves and gave a gipsy vibe with her funky hair accessory and quirky bag. She wore black leather boots and tied her hair back into a neat bun completing her fun and fab look glamorously.

Mouni picked a comfy navy blue floral mini dress to chill at home. Her casual dress featured a ruffled V neckline that extended as a mini tie design. She got her glam game on point with filled-in brows, smudged eyeshadow and glossy pink lips. The diva completed her look letting her side-parted messy hair open.

