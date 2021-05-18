5 Times Mouni Roy showed us how to BLING in the right way with shimmer outfits

All the shimmery and styling cues you need from Mouni Roy to turn on the disco lights. Let this lookbook help you achieve your shimmer and shine goals. Are you ready to indulge in some glittery fun?

as a television and Bollywood actress keeps us hooked always with her exemplary acting prowess. We love her for more reasons and fashion is one amongst them. From rocking swanky swimwear to elegantly designed ethnic fits, she pulls it off effortlessly every single time. Her Instagram pictures often give testimony of her love for experimenting and easing into seasonal fits. What got our jaws dropped a little extra was to witness her look like a dream from time to time in shimmery ensembles.

Miss the party spirit? Make your home the dance floor you’ve been waiting to hit for a long time now. Turn on zoom and start shooting invites to your friends. Because now is the time to dress up and party in the comfort of your home. If you’re a believer in stealing the spotlight every time you dress up, go for an all-out garment that shines as bright as the star up in the sky. Below are the times when Mouni Roy showed us how to slay in shimmer and get the party kick-started!

Mouni Roy is giving us some major fitness and fashion goals here. This antique gold sequin bodycon and floor-length dress was styled by Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda Khurana. Her curls, soft pout, and smudged-eyeliner created maximum oomph.

The kind of silver lining we all need to get us ready for the dinner party. Mouni showed us to drape it right with a Manish Malhotra sequin saree. The trick to wear it like a superstar is to pair it with a blouse bearing intricate and strappy details. Let your mane flow down, deck up your fingers with embellished rings, keep your eyes lined with Kohl, brows filled in, and apply a matte pink lip hue.

Defining this look as risqué would be an understatement. This red, full-sleeved mermaid gown was decked up in sequins and cinched at the waist with a belt. Stylists Sanjana Batra and Rupangi Sharma rounded off this V-plunging neckline look with wavy hair, flushed cheeks, neatly drawn brows, pink eyelids and lips.

Mouni exudes an opulent vibe in this sequinned, texture-like mini silver dress as styled by Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda Khurana. Its puffed sleeves and front zipper dialed up the drama a level higher. She let her locks down in waves and donned a pink lipstick.

In this gold sequin asymmetrical draped skirt and one-shoulder black top, Mouni nailed the shimmer and shine trend. Fashion stylists Nidhi Kurda Khurana and Anuradha Khurana drew our attention to the front trail flowing on one side. Untie your straight hair, paint your lids, colour your pout, and you’re ready for a date night.

Which outfit made it to your fashion checklist? Tell us in the comments below.

