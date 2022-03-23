5 Times Nora Fatehi aced summer fashion in chic floral dresses

Floral dresses are a summer staple that are definitely never going to go out of style. Every fashion-loving woman needs to have a good collection of floral dresses in her wardrobe. Nora is proving her worth with each passing day and inspiring young girls to get up and achieve their dreams. The dancer-turned-actress has won the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons. The diva loves dressing up in florals and here are some of her best looks.

Nora Fatehi had us weak on our knees as she posed in a midi-length floral ivory outfit from the shelves of the clothing label Marchesa. The ensemble features floral thread work embroidery done all over an ivory backdrop, an elegant strapless design, a romantic sweetheart neckline, a classic figure-accentuating silhouette, and a midi-length hem. The stunning long bow in the back creating a long train added a touch of elegance to Nora's look. She accessorised the ensemble with dainty silver earrings, gold rings and pointed white pumps.

Nora shined bright in a sequined metallic grey outfit by Tutus Kurniati. The off-shoulder dress featured multi-coloured sequins that gave life to the pretty floral design. It also bore full sleeves, making it the perfect winter party wear. The bodycon grey dress fit Nora like a glove and helped her flaunt her curvy figure in just the right amount! She chose pointed heels with a shimmery aesthetic, that was quite the magical sight. Her rings and flower-shaped earrings from Jet Gems fed more dazzle to this look.

Nora had us stunned in a yellow floral dress from the clothing label Marchesa. The dress featured a backless halter neck and a plunging neckline. The lower part of the dress was poofy and entailed a few layers giving it a volume. To add that extra oomph, the dress also featured a thigh-high slit. The Dilbar girl kept it minimal with her accessories as she simply opted for a pair of gold and pearl earrings and a delicate gold bracelet. She completed the outfit with a pair of strappy heels.

Nora looked like an absolute queen in a long white floral dress, adorned in black floral prints, from Fashion Nova that makes the perfect summer wear. The Kusu Kusu girl’s off-shoulder outfit featured billowy ruffle sleeves with a sweetheart neckline. The bodice hugged her svelte frame flawlessly which later descended into a ruffled skirt entailing a thigh-high slit. She let her outfit do all the talking by skipping the accessories and simply teaming the ensemble with white strappy heels.

Nora brought in the cottagecore trend into her summer wear as she stepped out in a floral midi dress. The yellow dress featured a square neck with ruched details and puffy sleeves. The dress that is the perfect outfit for the warm weather had a cinched-in torso highlighting Nora’s enviable curves. To increase the oomph factor, the dress also had a thigh-high slit. The Bharat actress styled the look with a Louis Vuitton bag and white strappy heels.

Which floral dress by Nora is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

