5 Times Nora Fatehi embraced the Indian culture in stunning salwar suits

The dancer-turned-actress has won the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons.There is really nothing that Nora cannot pull off. The Canadian dancer/actress has faced a really hard time fitting in the Indian film industry but she has managed to prove that she can be just as Indian as the other Bollywood divas with her Indian outfits. So let’s take a look at some of Nora’s salwar suits that helped her make an impeccable impact.

Nora looked resplendent in a traditional gold and ivory anarkali from Tarun Tahiliani. The anarkali was paired with a sheer silk chikankari dupatta and churidar pants. Nora's ivory georgette anarkali featured long sleeves, gold lace embroidery and a bodice-styled front replete with gold thread-work and sequins. The sleeves of the anarkali and chikankari embroidery were adorned with oyster-coloured embellishments. She styled the look with a vintage necklace.

She stepped out in yet another charismatic anarkali suit by Anjul Bhandari. The muted desi attire entailed floral embroidery in white spread all over on her dupatta. She donned it with a backless Anarkali maxi dress that bore a zipper at the back, and close neck detail along with 3/4th sheer sleeves which had printed cuffs. The voluminous fabric was enhanced with a broad raw silk border. For accessories, a minimal route was chosen with mirror-cut and green-hued finger rings, earrings with pink studs and pearls.

Nora was seen dressed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla salwar suit. The collared outfit was designed with multi-coloured floral embroidery, hem beautified with sequins, and had the finish of a pleated outfit. The midi-length number was teamed with white churidar pants and a sheer dupatta decked in mirror-work and embroidered borders. She made it all look gorgeous with ankle-strap heels and statement pearl earrings.

Nora raised the elegance bar in yet another awestrucking anarkali set from the label, Pleats by Kaksha and Dimple. The grey anarkali was embellished in floral bronze embroidery at the bodice with 3/4th sleeves, which descended into a voluminous flare. The neck featured a round cut-out detail adding a modish vibe to the look. The ensemble was completed with a sheer floral dupatta with a golden border. Nora kept the look minimal with pearl drop earrings.

Nora gave us major Eid fashion goals with her lemon green salwar suit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The full-sleeved salwar suit comprised an embellished slit kurta paired with palazzos. The kurta was decked in heavy foil motifs and featured a collared neckline. The greenery of the outfit soothed our eyes and made her look like an ethereal Goddess. The dancer turned actress kept it minimal by opting for only delicate earrings and silver sandals.

Which salwar suit by Nora Fatehi is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

