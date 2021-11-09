5 Times Nora Fatehi gave major boss lady vibes in blazers and pantsuits

Nora Fatehi is proving her worth with each passing day and inspiring young girls to get up and achieve their dreams. The dancer-turned-actress has worn the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. She has often been seen wearing blazers and pantsuits that perfectly match her daunting personality.

Nora Fatehi posed in an aqua blue-sequin pantsuit designed by Naeem Khan. This broad collared and vibrant pantsuit was decked in art deco-inspired patterns. Also, it was detailed with a plunging V-neckline and scalloped cuts on the hemline. The Dilbar girl paired this number with a black bustier top from Pilar Del Campo.

Dancing queen Nora Fatehi made us drool over her sizzling orange blazer from Versace that she glamorously carried. She paired the daunting blazer with gold sequined pants, adding a shimmer to her classy outfit. She further pumped up the already gorgeous attire with a leather chain bag and black leather pumps.

Nora Fatehi has been taking over the fashion world with one phenomenal outfit after another. Spotted in a powder blue pantsuit by Cult Gaia, Nora oozed out confidence and charm. The outfit featured an oversized blazer and matching loose-fit pants fastened with a drawstring. Nora styled the oversized blue blazer over a white crop top. She teamed the glamorous outfit with white heels, a dainty chain and silver hoops.

The Bhuj actress was seen rocking yet another pantsuit look as she stepped out wearing a bright yellow attire. She layered the oversized blazer over a white polka dot crop top that complemented the otherwise formal look of the outfit. The high-waisted pants and crop top showed off the star’s toned midriff. The Saki Saki girl kept it minimal with her accessories and simply opted for diamond studs.

Nora Fatehi stole the limelight and made a strong case as she chose an all-white pantsuit. Nora's pantsuit was pretty bold and she absolutely exuded boss lady vibes with her attire. The pristine white outfit was not quite everybody's cup of tea. She paired her buttoned cropped bustier with high-waist flared pants. Nora also wore a long structured blazer to notch up her gorgeous avatar. She looked classy and wore pointed nude pumps, which went well with her attire.

Which pantsuit worn by Nora Fatehi is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

